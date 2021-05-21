Turkish Pharmaceutical Company May Secure Deal to Produce Russian Vaccines in One Month

"Our main target was the single-dose Sputnik Light vaccine and the third registered Russian vaccine developed by Russia's state-run Chumakov Institute. We've agreed in principle on the production of these vaccines, and Russian partners and we are very happy about our ongoing negotiations", Battal said.
"Now we agreed to start all the necessary procedures — this will include production, registration, all the required issues", Battal said.
According to the CEO, as soon as a production agreement is reached, the "emergency use registration process will start".
The Turkish company is expecting the negotiations to progress fast, the CEO said.
"We had a good start and we are expecting to finalise the second step of the agreement and sign the contract very soon, maybe within one month", Battal said.
In August 2020, the Russian Health Ministry was the first regulatory authority in the world to register a coronavirus vaccine. Developed by the Gamaleya research centre, the two-dose shot was named Sputnik V. Russia has since registered three more vaccines, including Sputnik Light — a single-dose spinoff of Sputnik V — as well as a vaccine by the Chumakov Institute and the Russian research centre Vector's EpiVacCorona.
