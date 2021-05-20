Register
13:06 GMT20 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Indian nurses display for the media boxes containing the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine during a soft launch of the Russian vaccine by inoculating employees and families of Dr Reddy’s Laboratories in Hyderabad, India, Monday, May 17, 2021

    'Waiting for Sputnik V', Indians Delay Jabs Hoping to Get Hold of Russian Vaccine

    © AP Photo / Mahesh Kumar A
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    270
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/14/1082948625_0:84:2957:1747_1200x675_80_0_0_a20fed73c50f448aaf379b3282f94dea.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202105201082945620-waiting-for-sputnik-v-indians-delay-jabs-hoping-to-get-hold-of-russian-vaccine-/

    With an efficacy of 91.6%, as published in The Lancet, the Russian Direct Investment Fund has signed a deal to produce 750 million doses of Sputnik V in India. Sputnik V was given emergency use authorisation by the Drugs Controller General of India in April and was first approved in Russia last year.

    Amid reports that several medium- and small-sized hospitals in India might start administering doses of the Russian-made COVID vaccine, Sputnik V, starting next month, many Indians have put their vaccination plans on hold. 

    "I want to get inoculated with Sputnik V. That is why I have not registered for the Covishield vaccine, which is the only one available here in government hospitals", says Rohit Sharma, an entrepreneur in the Union Territory of Chandigarh. 

    "I know it might take time reaching here but I am willing to take the risk of waiting for it. Until I get the jab, I plan to stay at home", he adds. 

    The Indian government is inoculating its population free of charge in government hospitals, with two vaccines, the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covishield produced by the Serum Institute of India and the domestically-developed Covaxin. 

    Many, however, are willing to shell out money to pay for Sputnik V instead of opting for the free jabs being given in government hospitals. The Hyderabad-based Dr Reddy's, the company ensuring Sputnik V's availability in India, said the cost of the vaccine is around $14 per dose. 

    "For the past 10 days we have been flooded with queries regarding the availability or the expected time when Sputnik V will be available in the market here. People are waiting for the vaccine to get themselves inoculated and want to know if they can book their doses in advance", says Mukesh Anand, owner of a pharmacy outlet in Chandigarh. 

    Private hospitals in several Indian states and cities are expecting their stocks of the Sputnik V vaccine by 15 June as they prepare to procure vaccines through their lobby group - the Association of Healthcare Providers of India (AHPI), an association that represents 2,500 super speciality and 8,000 smaller hospitals. 

    AHPI Director General Girdhar J. Gyani told the media that "we have been informed that the supply of Sputnik V will begin from 15 June. In the first tranche, we have demanded 1.5 million doses which will be distributed to hospitals in Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Pune, Jaipur, and Kochi".

    "I heard that Sputnik V might even become part of the national vaccination programme after July when the manufacturing of adequate doses begins in India. I hope that happens. I will not get myself jabbed with any other vaccine", says Sunil Kakkar, a teacher in New Delhi.

    Last week, Delhi Chief Arvind Kejriwal said his government had written to Dr Reddy's wondering when the Russian vaccine will be availaibe in the Indian capital.

    India has so far given out more than 180 million doses of two approved vaccines - Covishield and Covaxin. The country aims to vaccinate 250 million "priority people" by the end of July. The severity of infections and the lack of supplies have slowed down the vaccination drive in India since May. To expedite the vaccination process, Indian states like Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, Kerala, and Chhattisgarh have decided to float global tenders to procure coronavirus vaccines amid a shortage of supplies from domestic manufacturers.

    Related:

    Russian Vaccine Sputnik V to Be Effective Against Indian Mutation of COVID-19, Developer Says
    India Finally Gets Sputnik V Vaccine, Russian Envoy Vouches for its Efficacy Against ‘Indian’ Strain
    First Dose of Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine Administered in Hyderabad, India
    Tags:
    Sputnik V, Sputnik, vaccine, COVID-19, India, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Repair works at the area offer locals a glimpse of the remains of Curon village.
    Lost Italian Village Curon Emerges From Local Lake After 70 Years Underwater
    Ghost of Administration Past
    Ghost of Administration Past
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse