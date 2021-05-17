US Requests Extra Details From Israel on Attack on Gaza Building Housing Media, Blinken Says

"As you know, [US] President [Joe] Biden and other members of the administration have raised directly our concerns with the Israeli counterparts ... Shortly after the strike, we did request additional details," Blinken said at a joint press conference with Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod.
The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) bombed the 13-storey Jala Tower in Gaza, which housed offices of the Associated Press and Al-Jazeera TV channel, as well as residential apartments. Israel notified the owner of the building about the strike in advance so that those inside had enough time to evacuate. No injuries were reported as a result of the bombing, which has been condemned by the International Federation of Journalists. However, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said it was absolutely justified because Hamas was allegedly using the building for military intelligence.
Blinken added that the US is ready to offer support to Israel and Gaza if they seek a ceasefire.
"We call on all parties to ensure the protection of civilians, especially children, to respect international humanitarian law, to protect media facilities, protect media organizations and protect UN facilities where civilians are desperately seeking shelter. And we are ready to lend support if the parties seek a ceasefire," Blinken said.
He went on to say that Washington has been working "intensively" to bring an end to the violence.
All comments
Show new comments (0)