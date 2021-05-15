Israel Destroys Gaza Building That Housed AP and Al Jazeera Offices

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/0f/1082900631_0:150:2251:1415_1200x675_80_0_0_ed8056f147b580787c177156786e934f.jpg
Sputnik International
https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo.png
Sputnik
https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo.png
https://sputniknews.com/photo/202105151082901195-israeli-airstrike-destroys-gaza-building-that-housed-ap-aljazeera-offices/
Earlier this week, clashes between Arab families who have been evicted from their homes in East Jerusalem and Israeli police spilled over into a large-scale confrontation, with Gaza and Israel firing missiles at each other.
On Saturday, Israeli forces attacked the Jala Tower in Gaza City, which housed the newsrooms of the Associated Press and Al-Jazeera, as well as residential apartments. The airstrike completely destroyed the building.
According to the IDF, Tel Aviv targeted the tower because the Palestinian Hamas group was allegedly using it for military intelligence purposes.
AP CEO and President Gary Pruitt issued a statement saying his company was shocked to learn about the Israeli attack.
Check out Sputnik's gallery to see the moment of the strike and its aftermath.
All comments
Show new comments (0)