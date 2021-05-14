Register
13:55 GMT14 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    President Bill Clinton presides over ceremonies marking the signing of the 1993 peace accord between Israel and the Palestinians on the White House lawn with Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, left, and PLO chairman Yasser Arafat, right

    How Northern Ireland Peace Process Reached Its Destination While Israel/Palestine Deal Was Derailed

    © AP Photo / Ron Edmonds
    World
    Get short URL
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106371/85/1063718545_0:225:2490:1625_1200x675_80_0_0_e27e0e9cec37ab02f98e17c33b3315eb.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202105141082889241-how-northern-ireland-peace-process-reached-its-destination-while-israelpalestine-deal-was-derailed/

    China has accused the United States of "ignoring the suffering" of the Palestinians after Washington blocked a UN Security Council meeting. The US is one of Israel’s closest allies and has backed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s hardline view of the Palestinian issue but is it time for Israel to learn lessons from the Northern Ireland conflict?

    In the 1970s and 1980s there seemed to be two conflicts which were utterly intractable - The Troubles in Northern Ireland and the Israeli/Palestinian conflict.

    Both generated horrific terrorist attacks.

    The Provisional IRA regularly bombed civilian targets on mainland Britain, including pubs, department stores and financial centres and shot dead off-duty police officers in Northern Ireland, while the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) and various Palestinian splinter groups hijacked passenger jets, bombed Israeli targets and in 1982 tried to assassinate the Israeli ambassador to London.

    A mural outside the Saoradh office - the political wing of the New IRA - in Derry
    © Sputnik / Chris Summers
    A mural outside the Saoradh office in Derry

    In 1987 the first intifada - or uprising - broke out with Palestinian youths in the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip hurling stones and petrol bombs at Israel Defence Force (IDF) troops who would respond with bullets.

    Spiral Of Violence

    Two years later Abd al-Hadi Ghanim, a member of Palestinian Islamic Jihad, grabbed the steering on a bus heading into Jerusalem, sending it into a ravine and killing 16 Israeli commuters. Miraculously Ghanim survived and was later jailed, only to be released in 2011 in exchange for captured Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit.

    ​The hatred in Northern Ireland - between pro-British Protestants and Irish Catholics - and between Jews and Arabs in Israel/Palestine was deep-rooted and visceral.

    There seemed no political or military solution to either conflict.

    The IRA wanted a united Ireland which the all-powerful British state would never concede and the Palestinians wanted their own state, although many of them wanted to wind the clock back to 1947 and refused to even recognise Israel.  

    ​There was deadlock and endless bloodshed in both conflicts.

    Between 1969 and 1998 around 3,600 people died in The Troubles in Northern Ireland while the death toll was far higher in the Middle East between 1967, when Israel conquered the West Bank and Gaza during the Six Day War, and 1994.

    Hope Springs Eternal

    In the early 1990s the first shoots of hope sprung up in both conflicts.

    The Irish flag flies at half-mast after the death of Martin McGuinness, in the Bogside area of Londonderry, Northern Ireland, March 21, 2017.
    © REUTERS / Clodagh Kilcoyne
    The Irish flag flies at half-mast after the death of Martin McGuinness, in the Bogside area of Londonderry, Northern Ireland, March 21, 2017.

    In 1991 the Madrid conference, which was co-sponsored by the US and the Soviet Union, involved tentative talks between Israeli and Palestinian delegations.

    Meanwhile the British government, under John Major, reached out in secret and exchanged “position papers” with the IRA’s Martin McGuinness in 1993, shortly after two children were killed when bombs went off in litter bins in the centre of Warrington, near Manchester.

    © AP Photo / Nati Harnik
    Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, left, walks next to King Hasan II of Morocco and Israeli's Foreign Minister Shimon Peres, right, shortly upon their arrival on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 1993 in Rabat.

    The peace process in the Middle East moved quicker, with Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and PLO leader Yasser Arafat signing the Oslo peace accords on the lawn of the White House in Washington in September 1993.

    The Oslo accords called for Israel to withdraw from the Gaza Strip and parts of the West Bank and set up a Palestinian National Authority.

    But contentious issues like security, borders, the Israeli settlements in the West Bank, the status of Jerusalem and the right-to-return of Palestinians who had left Israel during the 1947 war of independence were all put on ice, with a second phase of negotiations planned.

    Nobel Peace Prize, But Then...

    Rabin, Arafat and Israeli foreign minister Shimon Peres jointly won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1994.

    Back in Northern Ireland, loyalist pro-British paramilitaries were killing more people than the IRA by this stage and many of their victims were innocent members of the Roman Catholic community, many of whom were targeted because they were related to figures within IRA or Sinn Fein.

    Jamie Bryson walks past loyalist mural in east Belfast
    © AP Photo / Peter Morrison
    Jamie Bryson walks past loyalist mural in east Belfast

    One of those was Roseanne Mallon, 76, who was gunned down as she sat watching television in her home in County Tyrone.

    Miss Mallon’s killers are believed to have been members of the Loyalist Volunteer Force (LVF), led by Billy Wright, a paramilitary leader known as “King Rat”.

    Did 'Dirty War' Make IRA Surrender?

    It has been alleged the British Army and the Royal Ulster Constabulary colluded with these loyalist death squads in a “dirty war” which eventually drove the IRA and Sinn Fein to the negotiating table.

    In August 1994 the IRA announced a ceasefire and two months later the Combined Loyalist Military Command responded by saying the UVF and the UDA would also lay down their weapons. The LVF noticeably said nothing.

    But just as peace was breaking out in Northern Ireland, the situation in the Middle East deteriorated.

    On 25 February 1994 Baruch Goldstein, a New York-born Jewish settler, gunned down 29 Palestinian worshippers at a mosque in the West Bank town of Hebron before being overpowered and clubbed to death.

    Endless Supply Of Suicide Bombers

    Six weeks later a Palestinian suicide bomber blew himself up and killed eight Israelis on a bus in Afula in northern Israel.

    It was the beginning of a series of deadly suicide bombings organised by Hamas, an emerging Palestinian Islamist movement who drew most of their strength from Gaza.

    In November 1995 - two months after negotiating the second stage of the Oslo accords - Rabin was assassinated by a right-wing Jewish extremist, Yigal Amir, moments after giving a speech at a peace rally in Jerusalem.

    Back in Britain, the IRA broke their ceasefire an hour before they detonated a huge truck bomb in London’s Docklands, killing two people and causing £150 million worth of damage to South Quay and Canary Wharf.

    In June 1996 the IRA bombed Manchester’s Arndale Centre, causing huge damage, but because they had phoned in a warning there were no deaths or injuries.

    Political Desire To Make Peace

    Tony Blair won a landslide election in May 1997 and promised to complete the peace process in Northern Ireland. Two months later the IRA declared a second and final ceasefire and on 10 April 1998 - Good Friday - a peace deal was finally agreed, bringing an end to The Troubles.

    In August 1998 the Omagh bombing by a dissident organisation, the Real IRA, killed 29 people but simply strengthened the resolve of most people in Northern Ireland to push through the peace process.

    The union flag and the Northern Irish flag flutter on lampposts in a loyalist area on the Strabane to Londonderry road
    © Sputnik / Chris Summers
    Northern Irish and British flags flying near Strabane

    The agreement was ratified by referendums in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland and 23 years later peace still reigns on the island of Ireland, despite occasional flare-ups.

    No Such Peace In The Middle East

    Back in Israel/Palestine, the peace process has stumbled and fizzled out.

    Yasser Arafat, the leader of the PLO and its biggest faction, Fatah, fell ill and died, aged 75, in November 2004. Some still believe he was poisoned by the Israelis.

    Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas speaks a meeting of the PLO executive committee and a Fatah Central Committee at the Palestinian Authority headquarters, in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Wednesday, May 12, 2021.
    © AP Photo / Majdi Mohammed
    Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas speaks a meeting of the PLO executive committee and a Fatah Central Committee at the Palestinian Authority headquarters, in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Wednesday, May 12, 2021.

    His successor, Mahmoud Abbas, has lacked Arafat’s charisma or leadership qualities and Fatah has steadily lost ground to Hamas.    

    Rabin was succeeded by Shimon Peres but in 1996 he was defeated in a general election by Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud.

    Netanyahu lost power in 1999 but regained it in 2009 and has remained in power ever since, taking a hardline against the Palestinians and in particular Hamas, which fires rockets into Israel whenever it is angered.

    The US remains Israel’s staunchest ally and none of the last four occupants of the White House have shown any real inclination towards resurrecting the Middle East peace process, which is well and truly stalled.

    ​While the Oslo accords were between Israel and PLO/Fatah, any future agreement would need to be between Israel and Fatah/Hamas.

    Hamas has softened its stance a little - in 2017 it finally accepted the reality of Israel’s existence, but stopped short of recognising Israel.

    Smoke rises following Israeli airstrikes on a building in Gaza City, Thursday, May 13, 2021
    Hatem Moussa
    Smoke rises following Israeli airstrikes on a building in Gaza City, Thursday, May 13, 2021

    Netanyahu is unlikely to agree to talks with them and it would be political suicide for any Israeli politician to negotiate with Hamas when they are still lobbing rockets at civilian targets.

    Yet it would have been highly unpopular in the 1990s for a British politician to suggest talking to the IRA, let alone letting their bombers and assassins walk free from prison.

    But that is what Tony Blair and Mo Mowlam did and the result was peace.

    Tags:
    Yitzhak Rabin, Yasser Arafat, United States, Palestine, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Palestinian woman takes a selfie with the Dome of the Rock seen in the background, during Eid al-Fitr prayers, which mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan. The compound houses al-Aqsa mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City, as Israel and Gaza continue their fighting on 13 May 2021.
    Muslims Around the World Celebrate Eid al-Fitr As Ramadan Ends
    Ghost of Administration Past
    Ghost of Administration Past
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse