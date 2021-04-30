Conflict on Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan Border Left 13 Kyrgyz Citizens Dead, 121 More Injured

On Wednesday, Kyrgyz and Tajik border services clashed on the Batken section of the border after the Tajik side attempted to mount CCTV cameras on the power line poles. The Kyrgyz side tried to hack the pole down, and the troops started fighting.

The death toll of Kyrgyz citizens in the Kyrgyz-Tajik border conflict increased to 13 people, 121 were injured, the republic's Ministry of Health said on Friday.

"As of 7:50 a.m. [01:50 GMT], the total number of those injured as a result of the incident on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border stands at 134, with 13 of them having died," a spokesperson for the ministry said.

According to the statement, 25 injured people were taken from Batken to Bishkek by a special plane and hospitalized at the Bishkek Research Center of Traumatology and Orthopedics, the National Hospital and the National Surgical Center. The condition of two victims is assessed as severe, the rest as moderate and relatively satisfactory.

The conflict, which began with the throwing of stones from both sides, escalated on the night of April 29. Shooting began, three citizens of Tajikistan were killed, the total number of injured exceeded 100 people.

By the evening, the countries agreed on a ceasefire on the border and the withdrawal of forces to the places of their former deployment.

The section of the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border periodically becomes a conflict zone between the local population or border guards of the two countries. The main reason is undivided sections, where it is impossible to determine where the border between states lies.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW