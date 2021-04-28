Armenian Organisation in The Hague Expecting Lawsuits Against Turkey to Resume in US Courts

"Until now, US courts have refused to accept the complaints of Armenians, indicating that the American administration does not recognise the fact of the genocide. Now the situation has changed, and we expect the resumption of these lawsuits in the US," the Armenian activist said.
According to her, the recognition of the Armenian genocide opens up new prospects for the establishment of historical justice, including regarding compensation.
"We hope it will have a positive impact on Turkey's attitude towards Armenia and Armenians... As a result, in the future it will become possible to normalize relations between the two countries," she said.
She also said Turkey was annoyed as it understood the importance of the genocide recognition by the US.
"On the other hand, Turkey cannot worsen relations with Washington due to its economic and military dependence on the United States and Europe," the activist added.
"The government of the Netherlands, avoiding this topic, may have been guided by military and economic interests, but now it can change its position and follow the US president on this issue," the spokeswoman for the Armenian organisation, headquartered in The Hague, said.
According to her, the Armenian diaspora in the Netherlands numbers more than 30,000 people.
US President Joe Biden on Saturday officially recognised the massacres of 1.5 million Armenians organised and committed in the early 20th century in the Ottoman Empire as genocide. In response, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he was disappointed with those "unfair words" and warnet the US that Biden's statement will have a "destructive impact" on the bilateral ties.
