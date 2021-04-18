Register
21:48 GMT18 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A picture taken on November 10, 2019, shows an Iranian flag in Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant, during an official ceremony to kick-start works on a second reactor at the facility

    Israel Worried Biden Administration Will Rush to Revive Iran Nuclear Deal - Reports

    © AFP 2021 / ATTA KENARE
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    221
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/12/1082662088_0:0:3058:1720_1200x675_80_0_0_e13bb71c095403a9c80a7adebcb54cef.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202104181082665033-israel-worried-biden-administration-will-rush-to-revive-iran-nuclear-deal---reports/

    Tehran has repeatedly slammed the United States and its allies for their "double standards", blaming the West for attacking Iran's nuclear program - which, Iran insists, is designed to serve purely peaceful purposes - while ignoring Israel's alleged possession of a whole arsenal of nukes.

    Israeli senior officials reportedly shared their concerns with Channel 12 about the Biden administration's willingness to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) "at any price."

    On Sunday, a high-level security cabinet meeting took place regarding the 2015 Iran deal, which the former US President Donald Trump ditched in 2018, slapping harsh economic sanctions against Tehran as part of a so-called "maximum pressure" campaign against the Islamic Republic.

    "Both sides, the Americans and the Iranians, want a deal. The Iranians smell that the Americans want an agreement at any price," The Times of Israel quoted an official.

    "The outcome is known from the start — a return to Iran deal with amendments," the official reportedly added.

    The new US administration has signaled a potential return to the JCPOA, but has failed to make any exact steps in that direction.. Washington has also played with an idea of expanding the 2015 agreement. Tehran, in return, has insisted that the deal should be preserved in its original form. It has also repeatedly stated that the US - because Washington was the one that left the deal in 2018 - must lift sanctions against Iran in the first place.

    The news also comes amid the incident at Natanz nuclear facility last Sunday, which Iranian officials have described as "nuclear terrorism," insisting Israel was responsible for the attack. Tel-Aviv has avoided denying the allegation. However, The New York Times reported, citing its sources, that the Israeli government was behind the nuclear blackout.

    Israel has repeatedly expressed concerns about the United States potentially rejoining the 2015 agreement, voicing fears about Tehran's alleged willingness to develop nuclear weapons. Israeli officials have called for either abandoning the deal forever, or expanding its scope to include other states, such as Israel and the Gulf States.

    On Inauguration Day, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu congratulated Joe Biden on assuming the post and expressed hopes that Washington would cooperate with Israel in what he called confronting "common challenges, chief among them the threat posed by Iran."

    FILE PHOTO: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gestures while standing near a voting booth as he prepares to cast his ballot in Israel's general election, at a polling station in Jerusalem March 23, 2021.
    © REUTERS / RONEN ZVULUN
    FILE PHOTO: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gestures while standing near a voting booth as he prepares to cast his ballot in Israel's general election, at a polling station in Jerusalem March 23, 2021.

    In early March, Defense Minister Benny Gantz stated that the Israeli military was updating its plans to prepare for potential strikes on nuclear facilities in Iran and had already identified "numerous targets" within a country. Following Gantz's remarks, the Iranian Defense Minister vowed to level Tel Aviv and Haifa - the two biggest cities in Israel - if the Jewish State attempts to attack the Islamic Republic.

    Tensions in the Middle East intensified in November following the assassination of Iranian top nuclear physicist Mo Fakhrizadeh. Tehran has blamed his death on the Israeli spy agency Mossad, while Tel-Aviv has refused either to confirm or deny its alleged involvement. However, back in 2018, Netanyahu spoke at a conference showing a photo of Fakhrizadeh who he claimed was head of a unit within the Iranian military allegedly working to develop a nuke.

    Israel itself has been widely accused of having developed weapons of mass destruction decades ago. According to various media reports, the Jewish State may have about 90 nukes.

    Tags:
    nuclear weapons, Iran, Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, Joe Biden, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Rest in Peace: Britain's Farewell to Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip
    Forever Wars
    Forever Wars
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse