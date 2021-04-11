Register
20:13 GMT11 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Azov battalion soldiers take oath in Kiev before being sent to Donbass

    Why Kiev's Preparation for War in Eastern Ukraine Cannot but Worry Russia

    © Sputnik / Evgeny Kotenko
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202104111082593069-why-kievs-preparation-for-war-in-eastern-ukraine-cannot-but-worry-russia/

    Ukraine has been making worldwide headlines in the past few weeks, with the government amassing military forces on the border of its breakaway republics in the country's east, and the president boasting that only Kiev's membership in NATO will guarantee the peace in the region.

    Over the last week, the Russian officials have been vocal about the dramatic increase in tensions in eastern Ukraine, with Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov saying that the situation in the war-hit country remains "unstable" and stressing that full-scale hostilities could resume.

    “If a civil war and full-scale hostilities resume near our borders, this will pose a threat to the security of the Russian Federation. President Putin earlier said that in case of resumption of the hostilities and a potential repeat of a human catastrophe similar to that of Srebrenica, no country will be unaffected. And all countries, including Russia, will take measures to prevent such tragedies from happening again”, Peskov stressed.

    The Minsk peace agreements, inked in 2015, stipulate preserving the territorial integrity of Ukraine in exchange for granting a special status for Russian native speakers, as well as the decentralization of the special status in the regions and the withdrawal of military hardware from the line of contact, among other points. However, the resumption of hostilities could mean Ukraine’s automatic exit from the Minsk accords.

    Kiev authorities have been beefing up a military presence near the borders of the breakaway republics, with President Zelensky claiming that the accepting Ukraine into NATO is the only way out of the incipient military crisis.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has made it clear that Moscow will not allow the West to use any former Soviet republics against the Russian Federation, and will prevent the use of force against the people of Donbass, where many have Russian passports.

    In the past seven years, the animosity towards Russia in Ukraine has become rampant, with authorities in the country showing an unwillingness to counteract various militia groups with neo-Nazi links and conducting show trials of reporters and media who dare to raise their voices against Kiev policy.

    Neo-Nazi Groups in Ukraine

    Since the 2014 coup, political organizations associated with neo-Nazis have attempted to enter Ukrainian mainstream politics, with most gaining notoriety for belligerent rhetoric toward the population of the country’s east, as well as for their eager participation in the civil war. 

    Azov Batallion, originally a volunteer militia formed in May 2014 shortly after the 'coup' in Kiev caused a standoff between supporters of the new authority and its opponents.

    The group, which took part in subsequent hostilities in Donbass, was then incorporated into the National Guard of Ukraine, although Azov members continued to wear neo-Nazi and SS symbols and regalia and express neo-Nazi views.

    New volunteers for the Ukrainian interior ministry's Azov battalion line up after taking part in an exam before heading to the frontlines in eastern Ukraine, at the battalion's training centre in Kiev, Ukraine, June 13, 2015
    © REUTERS / Valentyn Ogirenko
    New volunteers for the Ukrainian interior ministry's "Azov" battalion line up after taking part in an exam before heading to the frontlines in eastern Ukraine, at the battalion's training centre in Kiev, Ukraine, June 13, 2015

    Ukrainian authorities did not try to hide that in 2014, Azov comprised neo-Nazi-leaning volunteers from an array of countries including Sweden, Italy, Russia, France, Belarus, Canada and Slovenia.

    In 2016, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) accused the Azov Battalion, also known as the Azov Regiment, of committing war crimes such as mass looting, unlawful detention, and torture. The accusations were preceded by Azov members taking part in Donbass hostilities between 2014 and 2015. Right now, the Azov "Special Operations Regiment" is engaged in the Ukrainian army’s counter-reconnaissance and special weapons operations.

    Another infamous group is the Right Sector; it was originally set up as an alliance between Ukraine’s ultra-nationalist groups in November 2013, and a year later announced that they had formed a special “Donbass” battalion for its paramilitary operations in the breakaway region.

    Recruits sworn in for Azov Battalion in Kiev
    © Sputnik / Evgeny Kotenko
    Recruits sworn in for Azov Battalion in Kiev

    The group-turned-political-party describes one of its aims as being helpful to build a “nationalist Ukrainian state and stage a nationalist revolution” in the county. Ex-Right Sector leader Dmytro Yarosh described himself as a follower of the notorious Nazi collaborator Stepan Bandera.

    The all-Ukrainian union of Svoboda is another ultranationalist political party in Ukraine, and is widely considered to be neo-Nazi and anti-Semitic. In 1996, Svoboda turned into the Social-National Party of Ukraine (SNPU), and its members continue to wear the neo-Nazi Wolfsangel symbols as “ideas of the nation”.

    On 9 May, 2011, SNPU activists tried to sabotage festivities dedicated to WWII Victory Day in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv by spitting in veterans’ faces, throwing stones and bottles at them and publicly burning Soviet flags. During the Donbass conflict, SNPU initiated the creation of several military units that took part in the hostilities.

    The European Parliament earlier voiced concern over what it described as SNPU’s “racist, anti-Semitic and xenophobic views”, which “go against the EU's fundamental values and principles”.

    Odessa Tragedy

    Ukrainian ultranationalist radicals are suspected of being behind the 2014 tragedy in the Ukrainian city of Odessa, where dozens of people were burned alive inside a local trade union house.

    On 2 May, 2014, a group of Ukrainian ultranationalists, supporters of the newly-installed Kiev government, clashed with demonstrators in Odessa who attended the staged protest against the coup government. Anti-government protesters attempted to hide in Odessa's Trade Union House, which was then set on fire by Molotov cocktails hurled inside.

    The clashes and fire killed 48 people, including seven women and one minor, while the overall number of casualties exceeded 250, according to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR). According to media reports, 26 people, from both sides, are accused in the case. The case has been on trial since November 2014, and hearings are often rescheduled.

    International organizations have repeatedly warned Kiev that there is no progress in the investigation of the Odessa tragedy, demanding that those responsible must be brought to justice.

    Crackdown on Journalists

    Ukrainian neo-Nazi groups are also suspected on being involved in attacks on journalists in Ukraine, which show no signs of abating.

    Sergei Tomilenko, the head of the country's National Union of Journalists, said that the past three years have seen about 250 attacks, some deadly, on media workers in Ukraine.

    In April 2015, Ukrainian journalist Oles Buzina, who was known for his criticism of Kiev policy and support of closer ties between Ukraine, Belarus, and Russia, was murdered near his apartment in the Ukrainian capital.

    20 July, 2016, saw an attack on journalist Pavel Sheremet, who died in Kiev in a car explosion. Investigators suggest that Sheremet was killed due to his “professional activity on Ukrainian territory and beyond”.

    RIA Novosti Ukraine editor-in-chief Kirill Vyshinsky and Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov during a meeting in Moscow.
    © Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev
    RIA Novosti Ukraine editor-in-chief Kirill Vyshinsky and Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov during a meeting in Moscow.

    RIA Novosti Ukraine editor-in-chief Kirill Vyshinsky was detained in Kiev on 15 May, 2018, on suspicion of supporting anti-government forces in Donetsk and Lugansk in Donbass, a charge which he denied, pointing out that he had covered both sides of the conflict. He was released from prison pending trial on 28 August, 2019, and arrived in Moscow following a detainee swap with Ukraine.

    Last year, Ilkka Kanerva, a representative of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) observer mission in Ukraine, expressed concern over the lack of adequate security for journalists in the country.

    Shutdown of Media Organizations in Ukraine

    Attacks on journalists come amid Kiev’s crackdown on freedom of speech, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in February ordering to shut down three domestic television channels, 112 Ukraine, NewsOne and ZIK, that are accused of spreading “Russian disinformation”.

    Kiev also introduced restrictions against a spate of other channels, including TV Vybor, Novyi TV Format, Partner TV, Ariadna TV and some others. The channels described the punitive actions against them as "political reprisals against objectionable media."

    They were echoed by Kremlin spokesman Peskov who condemned the moves, stressing that “restrictions and even bans on TV channels are something that does not meet international norms and standards, nor a common understanding of media freedom”.

    The European Parliament warned Kiev against “an attack on media freedom”, which could lead to “widespread government interference in media content and journalistic activities”.

    The Russian Foreign Ministry building.
    © Sputnik / Natalia Seliverstova
    Russia Urges US to Take More Responsible Approach on Ukraine Instead of Escalating Situation
    The parliament also called on Kiev to "put an end to politically motivated crackdown on media channels, also stressing journalists in Ukraine should be protected from bullying and intimidation by neo-Nazi groups.

    As neo-Nazi ideas spread in Ukraine, the country’s denazification is of paramount importance and may include an array of steps including the process of federalization, as well as punishment of those responsible for conducting the so-called Anti-Terror Operation in Donbass between 2014 and 2018.

    Related:

    Kiev Deploying Offensive Forces to Donbass, Military Actions Possible - Moscow
    Kiev Claims of Taking Control Over Neutral Donbass Zone is Provocation - Moscow
    Amnesty Probes Human Rights Abuses in Ukraine's Clandestine Prisons in Donbass
    Tags:
    government, hostilities, civil war, Dmitry Peskov, Ukraine, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Prince Philip: a Life in Pictures of Britain's Longest-Serving Royal Consort
    Prince Philip: a Life in Pictures of Britain's Longest-Serving Royal Consort
    Memeified Success
    Memeified Success
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse