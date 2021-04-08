BBC Website's Homepage Goes Down With 'Fatal Error'

The website of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) has collapsed and the main page merely reads "fatal error" when users were trying to open it after 15:10 GMT. However, users can still browse articles, which had already been published on the website, provided they have a direct link to them.
Following the initial outage, the main page was briefly available at around 15:00 GMT, but afterwards it went down with the "fatal error" once again. The company has not issued any statements regarding website outages so far.
As of 15:20 GMT the BBC website's homepage was operational once again.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
