BBC Rejects Ideological Bias Claims After Beijing Bans World News Over 'Fake' Reporting on China

The BBC has rejected China's reason for banning the BBC World News from broadcasting in China and Hong Kong.
"We stand by our journalism and totally reject accusations of inaccuracy and ideological bias. Our journalists have reported stories in mainland China and Hong Kong truthfully and fairly, as they do everywhere in the world," the broadcaster said in a statement.
The broadcaster added that it would spare no pains to make its news coverage accessible to people, stressing that accurate and impartial news is an undeniable human right.
China-UK Spat Over News Media
On Thursday, the China Global Television Network (CGTN) reported that BBC World News was banned in China and the broadcaster's licence was withdrawn over China-related reporting that was deemed biased.
Beijing has previously salmmed the corporation for disseminating "fake news" about China's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
Last week, the British media regulator, Ofcom, revoked a licence for China Global Television Network (CGTN) alleging that the company was controlled by the Chinese Communist Party. China objected to the decision, warning that Beijing reserved the right to respond in kind.
