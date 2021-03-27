'Correct Mistakes': China Slaps Reciprocal Sanctions on US, Canada Amid Xinjiang Row

The new restrictions follow Washington and Ottawa's decision to join the European Union and Britain in sanctioning Chinese officials over Beijing's alleged mistreatment of the Uyghur minority in China's Xinjiang autonomous region. China has dismissed all claims of wrongdoing, and attacked Western nations for downplaying their own historical crimes.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry announced reciprocal sanctions against American and Canadian persons and entities on Saturday, with the restrictions targeting United States Commission on International Religious Freedom chairman Gayle Manchin, as well as the organization's vice chair, Tony Perkins. Manchin and Perkins have spent much of the past year lobbying US Congress to take a tough line on China over the Uyghur issue.

Canadian targets include Conservative Party House of Commons lawmaker Michael Chong and the House of Commons' Subcommittee on International Human Rights of the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and International Development. Chong has led the charge in Canada's parliament to declare China's treatment of the Uyghurs as a "genocide."

In a press statement, the Foreign Ministry indicated that the measures were taken "in response" to the US and Canada's imposition of "unilateral sanctions on relevant individuals and entit[ies] in Xinjiang on March 22 based on rumours and disinformation."

The sanctions ban the persons listed from entering China, including Hong Kong and Macao, and prohibit Chinese citizens and institutions from doing business with or having exchanges with the individuals and entities.

The Ministry confirmed that "China's previous sanctions on US individuals who have seriously undermined China's sovereignty and interests on Xinjiang-related issues remain" in force, and urged countries involved in the dispute to "clearly understand the situation and redress their mistakes," and to "stop political manipulation on Xinjiang-related issues" and interference in China's internal affairs.

"Otherwise, they will get their fingers burnt," Beijing warned.

The United States and Canada joined Britain and the European Union to target senior Chinese officials and entities accused of involvement in the mass internment of Uyghurs in Xinjiang on Monday, with the move coming after Brussels and London imposed their first sanctions against the People's Republic in over three decades last week. Beijing responded by sanctioning nine British nationals and four entities on Thursday, and last week, also announced restrictions against ten Europeans, including several members of the European Parliament, as well as four entities.

Both sides remain intransigent in their positions. On 17 March, the day when the EU announced plans to impose its restrictions, Chinese Ambassador to Brussels Zhang Ming urged the EU to "think twice," and warned that "if some insist on confrontation, we will not back down as we have no options other than fulfilling our responsibilities to the people in our country."

The Xinjiang dispute centers around Western countries' claims that as many as one million Muslim Uyghurs have been placed in 're-education camps' to force them to assimilate into Han Chinese culture. Chinese authorities have repeatedly dismissed these allegations, saying the institutions are voluntary vocational centers set up in accordance with UN anti-extremism guidelines, and inviting foreign officials and human rights groups to visit Xinjiang for themselves to find out what is really going on.

Beijing moved to step up security in the Xinjiang region in the wake of multiple terrorist incidents blamed on Islamist radicals, including a 2009 attack which killed nearly 200 people and left some 1,700 wounded, almost all of them Han Chinese.

