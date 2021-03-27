Register
14:23 GMT27 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this Sept. 16, 2018, photo, American flags are displayed together with Chinese flags on top of a trishaw in Beijing. The American Chamber of Commerce in China says Beijing will dig its heels in after U.S. tariff hikes and appealed for a negotiated end to their trade battle

    'Correct Mistakes': China Slaps Reciprocal Sanctions on US, Canada Amid Xinjiang Row

    © AP Photo / Andy Wong
    World
    Get short URL
    4291
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106837/82/1068378266_0:156:3000:1844_1200x675_80_0_0_6b225cdfa80708003160e293e605bf42.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202103271082467715-china-announces-reciprocal-sanctions-against-us-canadian-persons-entities/

    The new restrictions follow Washington and Ottawa's decision to join the European Union and Britain in sanctioning Chinese officials over Beijing's alleged mistreatment of the Uyghur minority in China's Xinjiang autonomous region. China has dismissed all claims of wrongdoing, and attacked Western nations for downplaying their own historical crimes.

    The Chinese Foreign Ministry announced reciprocal sanctions against American and Canadian persons and entities on Saturday, with the restrictions targeting United States Commission on International Religious Freedom chairman Gayle Manchin, as well as the organization's vice chair, Tony Perkins. Manchin and Perkins have spent much of the past year lobbying US Congress to take a tough line on China over the Uyghur issue.

    Canadian targets include Conservative Party House of Commons lawmaker Michael Chong and the House of Commons' Subcommittee on International Human Rights of the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and International Development. Chong has led the charge in Canada's parliament to declare China's treatment of the Uyghurs as a "genocide."

    In a press statement, the Foreign Ministry indicated that the measures were taken "in response" to the US and Canada's imposition of "unilateral sanctions on relevant individuals and entit[ies] in Xinjiang on March 22 based on rumours and disinformation."

    The sanctions ban the persons listed from entering China, including Hong Kong and Macao, and prohibit Chinese citizens and institutions from doing business with or having exchanges with the individuals and entities.

    The Ministry confirmed that "China's previous sanctions on US individuals who have seriously undermined China's sovereignty and interests on Xinjiang-related issues remain" in force, and urged countries involved in the dispute to "clearly understand the situation and redress their mistakes," and to "stop political manipulation on Xinjiang-related issues" and interference in China's internal affairs.

    "Otherwise, they will get their fingers burnt," Beijing warned.

    The United States and Canada joined Britain and the European Union to target senior Chinese officials and entities accused of involvement in the mass internment of Uyghurs in Xinjiang on Monday, with the move coming after Brussels and London imposed their first sanctions against the People's Republic in over three decades last week. Beijing responded by sanctioning nine British nationals and four entities on Thursday, and last week, also announced restrictions against ten Europeans, including several members of the European Parliament, as well as four entities.

    Both sides remain intransigent in their positions. On 17 March, the day when the EU announced plans to impose its restrictions, Chinese Ambassador to Brussels Zhang Ming urged the EU to "think twice," and warned that "if some insist on confrontation, we will not back down as we have no options other than fulfilling our responsibilities to the people in our country."

    The Xinjiang dispute centers around Western countries' claims that as many as one million Muslim Uyghurs have been placed in 're-education camps' to force them to assimilate into Han Chinese culture. Chinese authorities have repeatedly dismissed these allegations, saying the institutions are voluntary vocational centers set up in accordance with UN anti-extremism guidelines, and inviting foreign officials and human rights groups to visit Xinjiang for themselves to find out what is really going on.

    Beijing moved to step up security in the Xinjiang region in the wake of multiple terrorist incidents blamed on Islamist radicals, including a 2009 attack which killed nearly 200 people and left some 1,700 wounded, almost all of them Han Chinese.

     

    DETAILS TO FOLLOW

    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Elizaveta Tuktamysheva (Russia) performs during women single's short program at the World Figure Skating Championship in Stockholm
    Eye-Catching Outfits Lighting Up World Figure Skating Championships in Stockholm
    Lights, Camera, Biden
    Lights, Camera, Biden
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse