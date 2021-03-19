Register
01:53 GMT19 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif

    ‘We Are Stronger’: Zarif Says US’ Economic Terrorism Campaign Was Complete Failure

    Russian Foreign Ministry
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    330
    Subscribe

    Under the Trump administration, Iran was repeatedly subjected to the US’ “maximum pressure” campaign that saw Washington reimpose previously lifted sanctions, and the addition of a slew of financial hurdles and designations.

    Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif told the Iranian public during a Thursday address that in spite of all of Washington’s efforts to sabotage the Middle Eastern country, the nation was able to overcome multiple hurdles.

    Zarif remarked during his address that Iranians have managed to demonstrate their “ironclad resilience” over the past year, as the country faced a series of sanctions and renewed tensions that emerged under the Trump administration.

    The Iranian diplomat further highlighted how the Iranian public was able to confront “economic terrorism targeting our access to food and medicine,” and stand “up to [a] modern-day state terrorist who murdered the pioneers of our defense and scientific advancement.”

    “All of this amid the deadliest pandemic humanity has seen in a century,” Zarif said, underscoring how all of the obstacles created by Washington failed to “bring us to our knees.”

    Looking to the future, the foreign minister reiterated that, “We, Iranians, are not just surviving, but we are stronger and more determined, more than ever, to decide our own destiny.”

    “Iran’s economy is becoming immunized against outside economic coercion, and while most of the world economy has been shattered, we have officially exited recession, with innovative startups and industrial production leading our growth,” Zarif continued.

    “With the defeat of COVID-19 around the corner, God willing, we have a chance to build a different world,” he said. “We, all of us, should seize this opportunity and bring forth a new day.”

    Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif addresses in a conference in Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021
    © AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
    Zarif Lifts the Lid on When Iran May 'Immediately' Start to Comply With Nuclear Deal
    Zarif’s commentary, which came in a video address marking the start of Nowruz, the Persian New Year, followed earlier remarks in which he condemned the US for its continued meddling in Middle East affairs.

    Since the US withdrawal from the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, both Washington and Tehran have maintained tense ties with one another, with matters escalating even further when the US ordered strikes in early January 2020 that killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

    Under the Biden administration, relations have not improved much as the US refuses to relent on sanctions, instead requiring Tehran to make more concessions. For its part, Iran has indicated that it's willing to come back under the terms of the nuclear deal as long as the US eases its financial restrictions, effectively putting both countries at a stalemate.

    Recently, Iran broke further away from its JCPOA commitments when Iranian officials opted to enrich uranium supplies with the more advanced IR-4 centrifuges.

    Related:

    Iran's Zarif Calls for Renegotiating UN Charter to Remove US' 'Abused' Veto Power Amid JCPOA Impasse
    Zarif Refutes Official’s Claim Iran Would Return to Nuclear Talks If US Lifts Sanctions Within Year
    ‘Move Fast’: Zarif Urges US to Return to Nuclear Deal Before Iran’s Upcoming Presidential Election
    Iran’s Zarif Hits Back at UK for Building Up Nuclear Arms Stockpile
    Zarif Lifts the Lid on When Iran May 'Immediately' Start to Comply With Nuclear Deal
    Tags:
    address, Javad Zarif, Sanctions, US, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A handout picture provided by the Israeli Antiquities Authority shows archaeologists Haim Cohen (L) and Naama Sukenik transporting an ancient basket excavated from the Muraba'at cave in the Judean Desert near the Dead Sea.
    Fantastic Finds of Past Hundred Years: Israeli Archaeologists Discover Dead Sea Scrolls, Other Items
    Seeing is Believing
    Seeing is Believing
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse