White House Confirms Reports on Biden Administration's Failed Attempts to Contact Pyongyang

"I can confirm that we have reached out... To date, we have not received any response", Psaki said during a press briefing when asked to confirm reports that the United States has reached out to North Korea.
Psaki added that diplomacy continues to be the Biden administration's first priority regarding North Korea.
On Sunday, CNN reported, citing a senior US administration official, that North Korea has not been responding to Washington's outreach through multiple channels since mid-February. The US has also been recently reviewing its policy on North Korea policy in view of what it perceives as "increasing threat" posed by Pyongyang. The process will be completed "in the coming weeks," Sung Kim, acting assistant secretary of state for Asian and Pacific Affairs for the State Department, said on Saturday.
Former US President Donald Trump held three summits with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, however, the two sides never achieved a breakthrough on denuclearisation due to a deadlock on sanctions relief.
