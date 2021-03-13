North Korea Has Reportedly Not Yet Responded to US Reaching Out 'Through Several Channels'

During his presidential campaign, Joe Biden labeled the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un "a thug" and said he would only agree to meet with him if North Korea makes moves to have its nuclear arsenal reduced.

North Korea has not yet responded to what is described as "behind-the-scenes diplomatic outreach" made by the Biden administration, Reuters reported Saturday, citing a senior administration official.

According to the report, the diplomatic moves towars Pyongyang has been made since mid-February "through several channels, including in New York."

"To date, we have not received any response from Pyongyang," the unnamed official said, cited by Reuters.

It was also noted that there has been no active dialogue between the two countries for over a year, "despite multiple attempts during that time by the United States to engage."

It is unclear how the lack of response will be affecting the Biden policy towards Pyongyang. To date, the president has not revealed much about his strategy on North Korea.

During his presidential campaign, Biden's description of Kim Jong Un was not very flattering, as the Democrat called him "a thug", "tyrant," and "dictator", receiving a similar response from North Korean media that slammed then-presidential hopeful as "imbecile".

Biden also was criticising Trump's approach to North Korea, particularly the former president's willing to meet Kim Jong Un. Himself, Biden said that he would only meet with the North Korean leader if Pyongyang moves to scale back its nuclear arsenal.

