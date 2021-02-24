US FDA Says 3 Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Recipients Suffered Severe Side Effects

Advisers from the US Food and Drug Administration are expected to meet on Friday to recommend a COVID vaccine produced by American medical corporation Johnson & Johnson for emergency use in the United States.

US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) experts said that recipients of Johnson & Johnson's one-shot COVID-19 vaccine had suffered "severe adverse events", Reuters reported, citing the agency's documents.

One of these reported events was a "hypersensitivity reaction" - although not classified as anaphylaxis - and was registered two days following the inoculation and is likley to be linked to the J&J jab, the files allegedly say.

FDA staff said in papers submitted on Wednesday that the J&J shot had appeared "safe and effective in trials", potentially giving a green light for the vaccine to be used in the United States.

The FDA's panel of independent experts has yet to authorise the shot for emergency use. They are expected to meet on Friday and could either approve it or dismiss it in the wake of the advice of the agency's experts.

In the case of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, that have now been authorised for use across the country, the panel has agreed with its experts. If approved, J&J would become the third COVID vaccine administered to Americans but will be the first to involve only a single dose to fight coronavirus and related complications.

Johnson & Johnson said in January that its vaccine had a 85 per cent effectiveness in preventing severe cases of COVID-19 following an international trial that has involved over 40,000 of people. But the medical company unveiled that the vaccine's effectiveness in fighting the disease against new coronavirus strains was only 66 per cent.

