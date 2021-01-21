Register
07:01 GMT21 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A health worker prepares a syringe with the Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at a vaccination center in Le Cannet, France, January 19, 2021

    Part of a Bumpy Road? Thousands of Moderna Vaccine Doses Set Aside in Maine, Michigan

    © REUTERS / ERIC GAILLARD
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/15/1081833628_0:177:2840:1773_1200x675_80_0_0_1b5a6b0f36cdf8c40ce035b20f74bacc.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202101211081833508-part-of-a-bumpy-road-thousands-of-moderna-vaccine-doses-set-aside-in-maine-michigan/

    In late December, three shipments of Moderna's vaccine for Texas were reportedly delayed for distribution after it was discovered they may not have maintained a stable temperature before arriving in the Lone Star State.

    At least 4,400 doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine in Maine have been set aside because they were not kept adequately cold during transportation, local health officials have revealed.

    Vaccine vials are supposed to remain at temperatures between -25°C and -15°C (-13°F and 5°F), in line with instructions from the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

    The head of Maine's CDC, Nirav Shah, told NBC Boston the incident "was not something that occurred on the Maine CDC side but rather something that occurred during the packaging and shipping of the vaccine".

    "Our goal among all of this is to make sure that vaccine that comes into the state is safe, effective and viable before it goes into any arms. This news is concerning but it's important to note this is how the system works", he stressed, adding that the state was expecting to receive replacement doses.

    According to Shah, the issue is now being investigated by Operation Warp Speed (OWS) and the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention. OWS is a public–private partnership initiated by the US government to facilitate the development, manufacturing, and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.

    A similar probe is also being conducted in Michigan, where almost 12,000 Moderna vaccine doses were discarded after health officials discovered the vials were transported in temperatures that were too low.  

    "Recently, we were made aware that a number of Moderna vaccines that were shipped to Michigan were not kept at the appropriate temperature and thus we couldn't use them", Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said.

    The governor added that she was angry over the incident because she "knows" that Michigan is "in a race and every vaccine matters".

    "But that's not something that I could control; it's not the state of Michigan's fault […] I'm certain that people who had appointments scheduled at facilities that were supposed to get those particular shots were frustrated because they weren't able to get them. That's part of the bumpy road that we are all experiencing nationwide", Whitmer added.

    The remarks came a few weeks after the Texas Department of State Health Services said at least three shipments of the Moderna vaccine were not distributed after it was discovered that they had not been kept at a stable temperature before arriving in the Lone Star State.

    Safety study clinical trial of a potential vaccine for COVID-19 at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle
    © AP Photo / Ted S. Warren
    US Pharmacist Who Spoiled 500 Doses of Moderna’s Vaccine is Conspiracy Theorist, Report Says
    This followed 50 vials of the Moderna vaccine being put aside at the Advocate Aurora Health medical centre in Grafton, Wisconsin, after a hospital employee failed to return the vials to a storage freezer.

    Earlier in Janury, OWS chief Moncef Slaoui said that US citizens might receive only half of the dose of the coronavirus vaccine developed by Moderna in the future. He explained that the government is discussing such an option with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the drug's producer in order to extend and accelerate the inoculation campaign in the country.

    The US failed to achieve a self-imposed goal of inoculating 20 million people by the end of last year. A little more than 4 million citizens have so far been inoculated.

    Related:

    ‘Step to the Plate’: Fauci Urges Americans to Get COVID-19 Vaccine as Moderna Rollout May Start Soon
    US Authorises Moderna Coronavirus Vaccine for Emergency Use
    First Distribution of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Starts in NYC
    Tags:
    coronavirus, COVID-19, vaccine, Michigan, Maine, US Centers for Disease Control (CDC), US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A National Guard soldier on duty on a street near the Capitol Building in Washington, DC.
    Unprecedented Military Presence Prior to Joe Biden's Inauguration Ceremony
    Series Finale Dud
    Series Finale Dud
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse