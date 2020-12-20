Register
01:35 GMT20 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A healthcare worker draws the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine from a vial at Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital, in South Los Angeles, California, U.S., December 17, 2020.

    CDC Issues New Guidelines Regarding Allergic Reactions to COVID-19 Vaccines

    © REUTERS / LUCY NICHOLSON
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 04
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/14/1081513468_0:0:3070:1727_1200x675_80_0_0_a5deff896ef568d8115e648ad4dc1693.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202012201081513446-cdc-issues-new-guidelines-regarding-allergic-reactions-to-covid-19-vaccines/

    In December, the US Food and Drug Administration issued emergency use authorisation for two vaccines, Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech. The country remains the nation worst affected in the coronavirus pandemic, having registered over 17 million cases and at least 315,000 deaths.

    The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed in a Saturday statement that it has learned of reports on a handful of people experiencing "severe allergic reactions", also known as "anaphylaxis", after receiving a shot of the coronavirus vaccine.

    The agency issued new guidelines, outlining that people with a history of severe allergic reactions to things not related to vaccines - such as food, animals, environmental or latex - may still get vaccinated.

    "If you have ever had a severe allergic reaction to any ingredient in a COVID-19 vaccine, CDC recommends that you should not get that specific vaccine", CDC said in the new guidelines. "If you have had a severe allergic reaction to other vaccines or injectable therapies, you should ask your doctor if you should get a COVID-19 vaccine. Your doctor will help you decide if it is safe for you to get vaccinated."

    CDC also noted that those who experienced an allergic reaction to the first shot of the vaccine, should not get the second.

    A nurse administers the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a vaccination centre, on the first day of the largest immunisation programme in the British history, in Cardiff, Wales, Britain December 8, 2020
    © REUTERS / Justin Tallis/Pool
    FDA to Investigate Reports of Allergic Reactions to Pfizer Vaccine in Cooperation With CDC, UK

    According to Fox News, there have been six allergic reactions after an inoculation among 272,000 shots given to date. The reactions reportedly occurred within the recommended observation window, which is half an hour for those with a history of severe allergic reactions and 15 minutes for others.

    The CDC outlined that all people who receive the vaccine be physically monitored at the site.

    In December, two vaccines were approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for emergency use - Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech. Several prominent political figures, including Vice President Mike Pence, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell have been inoculated publicly, while US President-elect Joe Biden announced he would receive a shot on Monday.

    The first wave of vaccinations began in the US last week, with the use of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine.

    The United States remains the nation worst affected by the coronavirus pandemic, with over 17 million cases and at least 315,000 related deaths.

    Related:

    Vaccines and the Side Effects are in Full Effect
    FDA to Investigate Reports of Allergic Reactions to Pfizer Vaccine in Cooperation With CDC, UK
    US Army General in Charge of COVID-19 Vaccines Distribution Apologizes For ‘Miscommunication’
    'I Vaccinated Santa Claus Myself': Dr. Fauci Tells Kids Santa Is Good to Go
    Tags:
    CDC, US Centers for Disease Control (CDC), vaccine, COVID-19, coronavirus, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Mother Nature's Fury: Natural Disasters That Shook the World in 2020
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse