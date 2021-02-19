US to Continue to Dissuade Countries From Providing Arms to Iran, State Department Says

The US declared on Friday that it would continue to discourage countries from providing any weapons to Iran, a day after it opted to reverse the Trump administration's 2020 effort to initiate snapback sanctions against Tehran over alleged violations of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.
Ned Price, spokesperson for the State Department, remarked during the Friday briefing that "regardless of the UN's Iran sanctions architecture, we will continue to use our authorities to dissuade countries from providing arms to Iran."
He later remarked that "reversing the snapback position adopted by the previous administration ... strengthens our position to engage the UN Security Council on Iran."
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
