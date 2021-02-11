Register
13:28 GMT11 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    People hold placards depicting elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi during a rally to demand her release and protest against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar, February 8, 2021

    Global Pressure on Myanmar Military Over Coup Grows as States Cut Ties, Freeze Country's Assets

    © REUTERS / STRINGER
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 02
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/08/1082014523_0:0:3078:1732_1200x675_80_0_0_0633dfbba00f44311a0dc938ee559dca.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202102111082043782-global-pressure-on-myanmar-military-over-coup-grows-as-states-cut-ties-freeze-countrys-assets/

    The military overthrew the civilian democratic government and arrested numerous officials, including State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, over claims of election fraud, where Suu Kyi's party, the National League for Democracy, won a majority of seats in 2020.

    Countries around the world have begun mulling and taking action against the new military government in Myanmar, which came to power as a result of a coup carried out on 1 February, ending a brief period of civilian democratic rule in the country.

    US President Joe Biden announced plans to impose sanctions on the country that will target the military in power, as well as their business interests. In addition, Washington froze $1 billion in Myanmar government funds located in the US to prevent the country's military from using them. At the same time, Washington has not yet announced plans to cut or reduce diplomatic ties with the Asian state.

    U.S. President Joe Biden delivers a foreign policy address as Vice President Kamala Harris listens during a visit to the State Department in Washington, U.S., February 4, 2021
    © REUTERS / TOM BRENNER
    U.S. President Joe Biden delivers a foreign policy address as Vice President Kamala Harris listens during a visit to the State Department in Washington, U.S., February 4, 2021

    New Zealand, however, acted more harshly, suspending military and high-level political contacts with Myanmar over the coup. Wellington additionally slapped travel bans on the nation's new military rulers and limited financial aid to the country until civilian rule is restored.

    "We do not recognise the legitimacy of the military-led government and we call on the military to immediately release all detained political leaders and restore civilian rule", New Zealand Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta stated.

    Not all regional powers were quick to condemn the government overthrow, but Malaysia and Indonesia have already called on the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to put the Myanmar issue up for discussion during a special meeting of the organisation's member states. The organisation, however, has historically adhered to the principle of non-interference in the affairs of its member states. One ASEAN member, Brunei, called for the "pursuance of dialogue, reconciliation" in Myanmar, but stopped just short of slamming the nation's military for deposing the government.

    High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell speaks during a news conference following a meeting with Foreign Ministers at the EU headquarters, in Brussels, Belgium January 25, 2021.
    © REUTERS / POOL
    High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell speaks during a news conference following a meeting with Foreign Ministers at the EU headquarters, in Brussels, Belgium January 25, 2021.

    The EU has yet to decide on its course of action concerning the coup in Myanmar. According to the bloc's Minister for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell, member states will convene on 22 February to discuss the issue and decide whether to put economic pressure on the military regime. They might include economic sanctions against the military and their interests, Borrell said.

    "We now need to develop a robust response to this unacceptable seizure of power, which reverses 10 years of democratic transition", the EU foreign policy chief said.

    British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, in turn, said the UK is "urgently looking" at the situation in Myanmar and possible sanctions against the country's military involved in the coup. He further praised the actions that Joe Biden has already undertaken towards new Myanmar's rulers.

    In this image made from video, Myanmar police block the road to prevent protesters from marching forward Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021 in Yangon, Myanmar
    © AP Photo
    Mass Protests Against Military Takeover in Yangon, Myanmar

    The military coup on 1 February led to the arrests of numerous officials and searches in the offices of the governing National League for Democracy (NLD), and ended a 10-year period of civilian democratic rule in the nation. The armed forces justified the government overthrow by saying it needed to address concerns over alleged voter fraud in the 2020 elections in which NLD secured an absolute majority of parliamentary seats.

    Prior to the pivot towards a civilian government, the military ruled the country for several decades, which the country spent under the burden of international santions. The latter have been lifted since the military relinquished power ten years ago.

    Related:

    Mass Protests Against Military Takeover in Yangon, Myanmar
    Biden Announces US Sanctions Against Myanmar Military Leaders Following Recent Coup
    Six Injured, Two Critically, as Myanmar Police Disperse Protests in Capital, Reports Say
    Protest Against Military Takeover in Yangon, Myanmar
    Myanmar Protests Enter 5th Day With Tens of Thousands Taking to Streets Despite Police Aggression
    Myanmar State Counsellor Aide, At Least 4 Senior Figures Reportedly Arrested Overnight
    Tags:
    EU, UK, US, ASEAN, coup, sanctions, Myanmar
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Members of the Burmese community in Taipei protest against the Myanmar military coup in Little Burma, home to many of Taiwan's Burmese immigrants, in Taipei, Taiwan, 6 February 2021.
    Massive Rallies Against Myanmar Military Coup Held Worldwide
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse