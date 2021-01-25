EU No Longer Considers Juan Guaido Venezuela's Interim President

The European Union has announced that, despite regarding Juan Guaido as a "privileged interlocutor", it no longer considers him an interim president of Venezuela.
The 27 members of the block said in a joint statement that Guaido is a part of the democratic opposition, despite a recent European Parliament's resolution for EU governments to maintain Guaido's position as head of state.
"The EU repeats its calls for... the freedom and safety of all political opponents, in particular representatives of the opposition parties elected to the National Assembly of 2015, and especially Juan Guaido," the statement said following a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels.
MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW
