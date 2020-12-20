Belarusian Police Disperse Protest Rally in Minsk, Confirm Multiple Detentions

MINSK (Sputnik) - Security forces have dispersed anti-government demonstrations in the Belarusian capital on Sunday, with the Minsk police confirming to Sputnik multiple detentions.

As reported by a Sputnik correspondent from Minsk, a large rally began in the Grushevka outskirt around noon local time (09:00 GMT). People carried signature red-and-white-coloured tokens and yelled anti-government slogans. The rally moved predominantly locally from yard to yard.

Police arrived at the site in several buses shortly into the start, prompting the protesters to run and hide in nearby yards. Several people were detained.

Several more demonstrations were held in other residential districts of Minsk. Eyewitnesses said detentions had been carried out at those demonstrations, as well.

© AP Photo Belarusian women with umbrellas in the colors of the old Belarusian national flag attend an opposition rally to protest the official presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. More then one hundred women marched through the Belarusian capital on Saturday to protest against political repressions and demand a new election. Several participants in the rally were detained.

Natalya Hanusevich, a spokeswoman for the police department of the Minsk City Executive Committee, has confirmed the fact of detentions to Sputnik.

"I can confirm that there were detentions during the unauthorised mass events in Minsk today", Hanusevich said, not specifying numbers.

The police official urged citizens to "not succumb to provocations disseminated via various social networks and messengers with calls to participate in unauthorised events" and stressed that countering public disorder is "a responsibility, not a right" of law enforcement officers.

According to Minsk-based human rights centre Viasna, which tracks the confirmed detentions weekly in a spreadsheet on its website, 18 people were detained this Sunday so far, most of them in Minsk.

Marches on weekends have become a signature feature of the post-electoral protests in Belarus. Sunday rallies are traditionally the largest, held in Minsk and other cities and normally resulting in multiple arrests. Details on time and place are normally being communicated to people via opposition-backed Telegram channels.

© AP Photo Belarusian opposition supporters rally in the center of Minsk, Belarus, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. A vast demonstration with many thousands of protesters demanding the resignation of Belarus' authoritarian president are rallying in the capital, continuing the public dissent since the disputed presidential election.

Mass protests began in Belarus after the presidential election on August 9, which, according to the official results, incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko won by a landslide, securing himself a sixth consecutive term in office. The opposition refused to recognise the results, claiming electoral fraud.

Over the past few weeks, the format of opposition protests in Minsk has changed — instead of calling one massive rally across the city centre, protesters gather for smaller demonstrations scattered across the city's residential areas. Police and security forces with special equipment are normally being deployed to these spots in the morning of the protest day.