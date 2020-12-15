OSCE Minsk Group Reaffirms Commitment to Constructive Cooperation on Nagorno-Karabakh

"In both capitals, the sides provided their assessment of the situation on the ground and expressed their expectations on engagement with the Co-Chairs for the coming year. Taking into account the new realities, the Co-Chairs affirmed their continuing commitment to engage constructively with the sides to promote peace, stability, and prosperity in the region and to resolve outstanding issues," the joint statement said.
"The Co-Chairs also committed to providing concrete proposals on issues raised during the meetings for future discussions between the sides," it said.
Minsk Group Co-Chairs Andrew Schofer (US) and Stephane Visconti (France) visited Baku on 12 December and Yerevan on 13 December , where they were received by the presidents of Azerbaijan and Armenia.
Since Minsk Group Co-Chair from Russia Igor Popov was unable to take part in the trips, he was represented in Yerevan by Russia's Charge d'Affaires in Armenia Alexey Sinegubov, and in Baku by Russian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mikhail Bocharnikov.
