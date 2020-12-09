House Minority Leader McCarthy Presses Pelosi on Rep Swalwell's Ties to Alleged Chinese Spy

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has slammed Nancy Pelosi for appointing Eric Swalwell to the House Intelligence Committee, despite his "years-long ties with a reported spy from China".
McCarthy sarcastically suggested that the House Speaker was "so preoccupied with going after" President Donald Trump that she decided not to protect the USA from "bad actors".
"[Swalwell] now gets on the intel committee. They are only selected from the intel committee by the leaders of their party meaning Nancy Pelosi. Nancy Pelosi is one of the Gang of Eight, along with myself", McCarthy said on Fox News on Wednesday. "Did Nancy Pelosi know this had transpired when she put him on the committee?"
On Tuesday, McCarthy shared a tweet saying that Swalwell has been disqualified from his position for a long time, as the US now learns about his involvement in allegedly helping a spy to gather information for China.
Rep. Swalwell has long been disqualified from serving on the Intel Committee. For years he peddled Russian disinformation for political gain.— Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) December 8, 2020
Now we find out he was involved in an effort by a reported spy to gather info for China.
Swalwell is a national security liability.
An Axios report claimed on Tuesday, citing a year-long investigation, that Christine Fang, a suspected Chinese intelligence agent, was involved in a political intelligence operation run by the Chinese spy agency. From 2011 to 2015, during Obama's tenure in the office, Fang reportedly developed extensive ties with local and federal US officials, allegedly including two romantic/sexual relationships with at least two mayors.
Concerning Swalwell, Fang reportedly was involved in fundraising activities on his behalf. The congressman, however, has not seen her in more than six years, according to the report.
