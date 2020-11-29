Register
18:56 GMT29 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline installation

    US 'Must Realise' It Cannot Stop Nord Stream 2 Construction, Oxford Analyst Says

    © Sputnik / Nord Stream 2
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    2170
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/1c/1081306837_0:218:3072:1946_1200x675_80_0_0_7388b21a8a0555647a1945e41b846e1d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202011291081311576-us-must-realise-it-cannot-stop-nord-stream-2-construction-oxford-analyst-says/

    Multi-billion-euro gas pipeline project Nord Stream 2 was put on pause last year after the United States imposed sanctions against firms involved in its construction. The project’s operator said on Saturday that it was planning to resume “the pipe-laying work” this year.

    American sanctions will not stop the Nord Stream 2 project from being completed, which could happen by the middle of next year as planned, Bloomberg revealed citing analysts and executives from the industry.

    “All in all, it is still possible for Nord Stream 2 to be built by summer 2021 and get all the necessary certification to flow gas the next winter,” Oxford Institute for Energy Studies’ senior research fellow Katja Yafimava told Bloomberg.

    According to the distinguished expert on energy politics, the United States must come to the realisation that “it cannot stop” Nord Stream 2.

    The project was halted in December 2019 when the US imposed sanctions against companies involved in the pipeline’s construction. The threat of penalties prompted Swiss pipe-laying operator Allseas to quit the project and withdraw its vessel from pipe-laying work, with just 160 kilometers of the pipe left to place on the floor of the Baltic Sea.

    Finding a new ship to finish the work, and securing the necessary certification that the project was safe remained the main objectives for the participants after that.

    ‘This Pipeline Will Be Finished’

    In October 2020, Washington expanded its sanctions against the 1,200-kilometer pipeline, and targeted companies that provide services or funds for tech installation on vessels that are laying pipes.  

    However, the project’s operator Nord Stream 2 AG - founded and owned by Russia’s Gazprom - said on Saturday that the project will be resumed this year, as a yet-to-be-confirmed vessel will renew pipe-laying work in the German exclusive economic zone.

    “We are convinced this project is needed,” said Rainer Seele, chairman and chief executive of Australian oil company OMV - one of the financial backers of the pipeline, alongside Netherlands’ Royal Dutch Shell Plc, France’s Engie SA and Germany’s Wintershall AG and Uniper SE.

    “The pipeline company will resume pipe-laying activities, and this pipeline will be finished”, Seele argued.

    Nord Stream 2 pipeline construction
    © Sputnik / Nord Stream 2
    Nord Stream 2 pipeline construction

    ‘Non-Market’ Tactics

    The 9.5 billion-euro pipeline remained in the sights of the Trump administration for a long time on the grounds that it feared the project could undermine European security with Russia’s rising influence in the region. Washington has been pressuring its partners, especially Germany, to pull out of the initiative that will annually provide Europe with 55-billion cubic metres of Russian fuel through the Baltic Sea route.

    Germany has remained reluctant to succumb to pressure so far, with analysts suggesting that Washington’s bullying is mainly the result of competition concerns, rather than a genuine worry about European geopolitics.

    According to reports, US Congress is currently mulling a new round of sanctions against the project’s participants that could potentially prevent companies writing insurance for Nord Stream 2 from gaining access to the American financial system.

    According to Gazprom, the sanctions threats repeatedly used by the US was nothing but an attempt to oust Russia from the European gas market using “non-market instruments”.

    Tags:
    Gazprom, Nord Stream-2, Oxford, Germany, Russia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Houston Texans cheerleaders perform during the first half of an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the New England Patriots, Sunday, 22 November 2020, in Houston.
    Week in Pictures: 21 - 27 November
    The Fight Goes On
    The Fight Goes On
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse