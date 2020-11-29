Register
12:51 GMT29 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Adolf Hitler

    Photo of Hitler, Mussolini Unearthed in Alleged 'Nazi Bolthole’ in Argentina Feeds Into WWII Myths

    © CC BY-SA 3.0 / German Federal Archives / Adolf Hitler
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 42
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107437/77/1074377723_0:364:2079:1533_1200x675_80_0_0_c6f1338d585bc5270c5004865c1ece3b.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202011291081310008-photo-of-hitler-mussolini-unearthed-in-alleged-nazi-bolthole-in-argentina-feeds-into-wwii-myths/

    Three mysterious stone structures standing in a secluded spot about 1000 km (600 miles) from Buenos Aires, Argentina, far from society and difficult to access from the road, has spawned local legends about their origins for decades.

    As archaeologists swooped in to examine a group of isolated stone buildings in the Argentinian jungle, their discovery breathed fresh life into a World War II myth suggesting that infamous Nazi German leader Adolf Hitler could have successfully fled Germany after the war and disappeared into South America.

    The History Channel’s Hunting Hitler series narrated how the team used the expedition to investigate claims that senior Nazis escaped the collapse of the Third Reich to live out their days in the jungle.

    The narrator in “Hunting Hitler: The Final Chapter”, said:

    “600 miles north of Buenos Aires, in the remote region of Misiones, Argentina, Tim Kennedy, US Army Special Forces, heads into the dense jungle to follow the lead. CIA veteran Bob Bear has arranged for Philip Kiernan, an expert on German archaeology, to join Tim in the investigation.”

    The team was heading to examine a group of solitary buildings in the deserted location which had been shrouded in mystery and local lore.

    However, as they met up with the director of the dig – Daniel Schavelzon - the team of archaeologists began unearthing artefacts that suggested this site had served a sinister purpose, “To provide a safe haven for Nazis on the run.”

    Previously, Argentinian archaeologist Daniel Schavelzon had been quoted by the Buenos Aires daily Clarín as saying in 2015:

    “Apparently, halfway through the Second World War, the Nazi air force devised a secret project of building hideouts so that the highest-ranking Nazis could escape after their defeat – inaccessible sites in the middle of deserts, in the mountains, on a cliff or in the middle of the jungle like this.”

    Schavelzon, who finances his digs with contributions from private funders, was quoted by the outlet as saying he believed the ruins he was exploring in Teyú Cuare national park might have been a ‘bolthole’ for fleeing Nazis.

    “All the objects from the excavation are from the 20th century. All these cans we found look like they are for sardines, corned beef, milk,” claims the narrative in the documentary.

    Then Schavelzon detailed a new discovery, saying:

    “This is a box made in 1940, it’s engraved and we found it inside a wall. We were lucky to find it. Inside we have coins.”

    Philip Kiernan speculated these could be “Nazi coins from the period of the Third Reich”.
    The team proceeded to discover a number of photos inside the box.

    “We have a photo of a kid wearing a Nazi uniform, with a swastika on his arm,” says Kennedy, adding:

    “This is a photo of Hitler and Mussolini taking a stroll… Without a doubt, this is forensic evidence that there were Nazis here. I want to understand what was going on there.”

    Fringe Theories

    In truth, the dilapidated buildings of the “Nazi” site had been open to the public for decades. Not far away are the remains of San Ignacio Miní, a Baroque monastery which is a popular tourist attraction.

    In an interview with The Guardian, Schavelzon admitted that there was little evidence linking the Teyú Cuaré ruins to a supposed Nazi safe haven.

    “There is no documentation, but we found German coins from the war period in the foundations… But does a handful of old German coins provide sufficient proof of a secret Nazi hideaway plan in northern Argentina? That was just speculation on my part… The press picked it up and magnified it,” said Schavelzon.

    The three-season television series "Hunting Hitler" was broadcast by the History Channel from 2015 till 2018, based on "speculation about the dictator’s survival".

    Fringe theories have abounded contradicting the accepted fact that Adolf Hitler committed suicide in the Führerbunker on 30 April 1945, suggesting that together with his wife, Eva Braun, he survived and escaped from Berlin.

    Declassified FBI documents also referenced alleged sightings of Hitler, yet acknowledged that the information within those documents could not be verified.

    Nevertheless, Argentina did give refuge to some of the worst Nazi criminals, including Auschwitz doctor Josef Mengele and Adolf Eichmann, as thousands of former SS officers and former Nazi party members were welcomed to the country by then-president Juan Perón.

    Related:

    Photos of Hitler's Teeth Shared Online by Kremlin Spokesman's Daughter
    Conspiracy Theories About Hitler's Survival & WWI 'Stab in the Back' Smashed by New Book
    Hitler's 'Survival & Escape' Theory Revived by Discovery of Secret Tunnel in Berlin, Media Says
    Tags:
    History Channel, history, Argentina, Argentina, Benito Mussolini, Adolph Hitler, Adolf Hitler
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Houston Texans cheerleaders perform during the first half of an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the New England Patriots, Sunday, 22 November 2020, in Houston.
    Week in Pictures: 21 - 27 November
    The Fight Goes On
    The Fight Goes On
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse