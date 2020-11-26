Register
14:48 GMT26 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Former U.S. National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden addresses attendees through video link at the Web Summit technology conference in Lisbon, Monday, Nov. 4, 2019

    'War on Whistleblowers' in US Exposes Growing 'Criminalisation of Journalism', Snowden Believes

    © AP Photo / Armando Franca
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    140
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/10/1080471400_0:0:3072:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_58850b966c93de2bfb07d05e75b8c184.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202011261081283536-war-on-whistleblowers-in-us-exposes-growing-criminalisation-of-journalism-snowden-believes/

    In 2013, former National Security Agency (NSA) contractor Edward Snowden fled the US after leaking classified documents that disclosed the NSA illegally accessing information on millions of people in the US and beyond.

    In a video interview on Wednesday, ex-National Security Agency (NSA) contractor Edward Snowden told journalist Glenn Greenwald about what Snowden described as the crackdown on whistleblowing journalists in the US, where he claimed "the threats against the press go far beyond physical violence".

    "You see threats against journalism—particularly female journalists—online, social media, just because people don't like what's being reported. They don't like the facts that are being brought to them. Then there's this whole other step, which is, what is the government doing against it? And in nowhere is this more clear, I think, than the war on whistleblowers", Snowden argued.

    He insisted that such a war kicked off under former President George W. Bush, escalated during the Obama administration, and is now currently underway.

    "This is not a partisan issue; these people are backers of Obama, and we all know about the things that have happened under the Trump administration. But when you look at this as a trend, as a dynamic, what you see is the criminalisation of journalism", the ex-NSA contractor claimed.

    In this context, Snowden pointed to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who remains incarcerated in a maximum-security London prison as he awaits a decision from a judge on whether he should be extradited to the US.

    © Photo : Mohamed Elmaazi
    Van with banner on it saying Don't Extradite Assange - Journalism is Not a Crime passes by Old Bailey on 28 September 2020

    Assange faces up to 175 years in prison on charges related to his and WikiLeaks' role in publishing classified US documents that revealed war crimes, crimes against humanity, and other forms of corruption and malfeasance.

    Snowden praised Assange's WikiLeaks work as "the greatest act of journalism that he ever did", noting that the WikiLeaks founder is an example of the US government's attempts to distinguish between mainstream media reporters and journalists who prefer to use their own ways to disclose information.

    US Justice Department Declares War on 'Journalism Itsels' - Snowden

    The former NSA contractor also referred to Assange in May 2019, when the US Justice Department filed 17 new charges against the WikiLeaks founder. Snowden tweeted at the time that the department "just declared war not on Wikileaks, but on journalism itself" and that it is "no longer about Julian Assange: this case will decide the future of media".

    In the interview with Greenwald, Snowden also predicted the freedom of the US press "is going to continue to decline" until there is "an actual policy shift", when asked about how the situation may develop under a possible presidency of Joe Biden, who served as vice president under Obama.

    Former Right Livelihood laureate Edward Snowden speaks from a video screen during the 2019 Right Livelihood Award ceremony at Cirkus, Stockholm, Sweden 4 December 2019
    © REUTERS / TT NEWS AGENCY
    Edward Snowden: US War on Julian Assange ‘One More Step’ Towards Authoritarianism
    In June 2013, Snowden handed a series of classified material over to The Washington Post and The Guardian about the NSA's global surveillance programmes that collected telephone, email, and internet browsing data on nearly everyone in the US despite a law prohibiting spying on citizens without a court order.

    Since then, Snowden has been in self-imposed exile in Russia, and he recently revealed that "in this era of pandemics and closed borders", he and his wife would like to apply for dual US-Russian citizenship.

    Related:

    Former Snowden Investigator Bullies Julian Assange's Mom on Twitter
    Snowden, Chomsky Among Activists Urging Trump to Drop Charges Against Assange
    'I Don't Talk to Assange': Snowden Denies Having Any Ties to WikiLeaks
    Tags:
    war, crackdown, journalists, media, government, Julian Assange, Edward Snowden, Donald Trump, Barack Obama, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    People gather to mourn the death of soccer legend Diego Maradona, outside the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, in Buenos Aires, Argentina 25 November 2020.
    Rest in Peace, Golden Kid: World Mourns Death of Football Maverick Diego Maradona
    The Fight Goes On
    The Fight Goes On
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse