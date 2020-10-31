US Forces Rescue Kidnapped American in Nigeria – Pentagon

“This American citizen is safe and is now in the care of the U.S. Department of State,” Jonathan Hoffman, an assistant to the secretary of defense for public affairs, said in a statement.
Hoffman said no US military personnel had been injured. He praised the role of the United States’ international partners in the operation and assured Americans that they would be protected anywhere in the world.
Last night, our Country’s brave warriors rescued an American hostage in Nigeria. Our Nation salutes the courageous soldiers behind the daring nighttime rescue operation and celebrates the safe return of yet another American citizen!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2020
