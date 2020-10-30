Suspect in Nice Attack Was Arrested in 2016 for Violence, Using Knife in Dispute - Tunisian Official

Mohsen Dali, an official in Tunisia's judiciary, was cited by Reuters as saying on Friday that Brahim al-Aouissaoui, the Tunisian suspect in the deadly Nice attack, was arrested for violence and using a knife back in 2016.
The claims followed French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin suggesting earlier on Friday that he does not rule out more terrorist attacks on French territory as the country is engaged in a "war against Islamist ideology".
Darmanin told the Berlin-based station RTL Radio that France is “in war against an enemy that is both inside and outside”, adding that the country needs “to understand that there have been and there will be other events such as these terrible attacks".
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
