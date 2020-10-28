'Friends Wasn’t Funny': Kanye West Snaps Back at Jennifer Aniston After She Urged Voters Against Him

American actress Jennifer Aniston told her Instagram followers last week that voting for Kanye West in the upcoming US presidential race is “not funny”.

In a now-deleted tweet, American singer and US presidential candidate Kanye West has reportedly reacted to a post by Jennifer Aniston to also say “Wow that Rogan interview got em shook Let’s gooooooooo."

West was referring to a podcast of his interview with comedian Joe Rogan, where the rapper said he had renewed his Christian faith and that his political ambitions were inspired by God.

“It was something that God put in my heart back in 2015. A few days before the MTV awards it hit me in the shower,” West shared. “When I first thought of it, I just started laughing to myself and all this joy came over my body, through my soul,” West told Rogan.

West’s tweet was reportedly triggered by a remark made by actress Jennifer Aniston, who in her Instagram post on voting in the US presidential election, told the US voters that it is “not funny to vote for Kanye.”

"PS - It’s not funny to vote for Kanye. I don’t know how else to say it. Please be responsible," Aniston added.

West went on to tweet that the US sitcom Friends, starring Jennifer Aniston wasn’t funny either.

The exchange did not go unnoticed by the online community.

West’s campaign has had its ups and downs, including a mental health breakdown and missed presidential paperwork submission deadlines. His name however is still on the ballot, allowing US voters to mark him as their choice for the next US president.