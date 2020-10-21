Brazilian Volunteer in Clinical Trials of Oxford Anti-Covid Vaccine Dies, Health Authority Says

A volunteer from Brazil who was taking part in the Oxford coronavirus vaccine trials has died, the country's Health Regulatory Agency Anvisa confirmed.
According to the agency, they were notified about the death of a 28-year-old volunteer on 19 October. The person's death has apparently occurred as a result of "complications from COVID-19", the Globa newspaper reported.
Anvisa did not immediately clarify whether the volunteer was taking the vaccine or the placebo, and the situation is still under review.
The anti-COVID vaccine in question is being developed by the University of Oxford in partnership with British-Swedish multinational pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca. It is presently in the third stage of clinical trials in Brazil, UK, India and South Africa.
AstraZeneca has refused to comment on the situation so far amid lack of official position.
MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW
