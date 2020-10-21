US Sanctions on Nord Stream 2 Continuation of Destructive Policy, Kremlin Says

Moscow sees US' latest sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 pipeline as a continuation of a destructive policy which damages bilateral relations, Russia's presidential spokesman said.
"In general, this is quite an unfriendly and destructive policy of constant introduction of different restrictions against us, our economic operators and our economy. Unfortunately, this has already become an integrant part of of the unfair competition, Washington's overt raider competition policy. Unfortunately, they have been pursuing this destructive policy for over a year, and it certainly damages our bilateral relations," Peskov told reporters.
Earlier this week, the US Department of State announced that it had rolled out sanctions to firms that "provide services or facilities for upgrades or installation of equipment for those vessels" that are being used to lay the pipeline.
An agreement to build Nord Stream 2 was signed between Gazprom, Royal Dutch Shell, E.ON, OMV, and Engie in 2015. It will deliver Russian natural gas directly to Germany without any intermediaries. The US has been creating difficulties for the pipeline's construction and pressing Germany to abandon the project with Russia, citing the "security implications" of depending on Russian gas.
Moscow has repeatedly rejected US allegations about the Nord Stream 2 project and has been completing the pipeline on its own after Swiss pipe-installation company Allseas had to quit last year fearing threats of US sanctions.
