President Aliyev: Azerbaijan Will Never Accept Nagorno-Karabakh's Independence

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity should not be violated, so Baku will never accept the independence of Nagorno-Karabakh, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev told Sputnik.

“Our stance has always been based on pragmatism and I think that the ideas that already exist at the negotiation table show this clearly. As for the red lines, we have stated this clearly and cochairs of the Minsk Group know this very well — under no circumstances can the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan be compromised, under no circumstances can Azerbaijan agree to recognize the independence of Nagorno-Karabakh,” Aliyev said in a parallel interview among the Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders with Rossiya Segodnya International News Agency Director General Dmitry Kiselev.

Over the past few weeks, the protracted conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the Karabakh region has been flaring up. On October 9, the foreign ministers of the two countries came to Moscow and, after almost 10 hours of talks, were able to agree on a ceasefire.

The conflict in Karabakh began in 1988 when the Nagorno-Karabakh autonomous region said it was leaving the Azerbaijani Soviet Socialist Republic. As a result of a military conflict that took place from 1992-1994, Azerbaijan lost control over Nagorno-Karabakh and seven adjacent districts.

Since 1992, the talks to resolve the conflict peacefully have been ongoing within the Minsk Group of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, which is co-chaired by Russia, France and the United States. Azerbaijan insists on maintaining its territorial integrity, while Armenia defends the interests of the self-proclaimed republic, which is not a party to the talks.