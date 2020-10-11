Register
06:21 GMT11 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The Facebook logo is seen on a screen in this picture illustration taken 2 December 2019.

    Facebook’s Privacy Changes Might Jeopardise Unmasking of Sexual Predators, Warns Law Enforcement

    © REUTERS / JOHANNA GERON
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/19/1080565766_0:316:3077:2047_1200x675_80_0_0_641b7544a5cca8c5b50d81a915d1b4f6.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202010111080735776-facebooks-privacy-changes-might-jeopardise-unmasking-of-sexual-predators-warns-law-enforcement/

    Last year, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg was warned that the platform’s new privacy proposals could allow child abusers to evade detection, after the chief executive promised that his company would be implementing end-to-end encryption across all of its messaging services.

    Facebook services helped law enforcement identify around 94 percent of the 69 million images of children being subjected to sex abuse reported by US technology companies in 2019. However the privacy laws it is considering are about to jeopardise these efforts, writes Sky News.

    Seven countries, including the UK, have published a statement warning of the potential dangers to public safety that could stem from the implementation of proposed end-to-end encryption.

    Signed by UK Home Secretary Priti Patel, along with the US, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, India and Japan, it urges tech companies to remain vigilant to “criminality on their platforms”.

    "We owe it to all of our citizens, especially our children, to ensure their safety by continuing to unmask sexual predators and terrorists operating online," Patel is cited as saying.

    The statement calls for law enforcement to be granted access to content, and for “engagement with governments”.

    "Encryption is an existential anchor of trust in the digital world and we do not support counter-productive and dangerous approaches that would materially weaken or limit security systems… However, particular implementations of encryption technology pose significant challenges to public safety, including to highly vulnerable members of our societies like sexually exploited children," says the statement.

    ‘Fallout’ From Encryption

    In a 50 percent spike from the previous year, US tech firms are reported as having made some 16.9 million referrals to the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) in 2019 – with at least 94 percent of the reports originating from Facebook, according to Home Office officials.

    Child abuse
    © CC0
    Child abuse

    However, fears have been voiced by the national Crime Agency (NCA) that this number could plummet to zero if Facebook goes ahead with its plans to install end-to-end encryption, touted as a means of protecting users’ privacy.

    "The lights go out, the door gets slammed, and we lose all of that insight. It is as simple as that. And nothing, you know we're relying on the best technical expertise... in the UK, the same people that keep the UK safe against terrorists, hostile states, cyber attacks, are telling us there is no viable alternative. I believe them. And I am deeply concerned," Robert Jones, the NCA director who leads the agency’s response to online child sexual exploitation and abuse was cited as saying.

    According to data cited by the NCA, at least 300,000 people in the UK might pose a credible sexual threat to children, with the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) receiving some 86,832 UK-related reports last year.
    Of these, 52 percent were from Facebook and 11 percent from Instagram.

    More than 4,500 sex offenders were apprehended due to these reports, with around 6,000 children safeguarded in the UK in the year to June 2020, says the agency.

    "The end-to-end encryption model that's being proposed takes out of the game one of the most successful ways for us to identify leads,” says Jones, adding that new privacy protection laws will hamper the work of digital forensics and profiling of individuals as part of the investigations.

    “What we risk losing with these changes is the content, which gives us the intelligence leads to pursue those offenders and rescue those children," concluded Jones.

    Despite claims to the contrary, Home Office officials say Facebook is yet to offer credible plans to protect child safety.

    ‘Pivot Towards Privacy’

    The social media conglomerate announced in March 2019 that it was planning to integrate Facebook’s other messaging apps, Facebook Messenger and Instagram, with WhatsApp and incorporate end-to-end encryption across the entire service, shielding the content of its users’ messages from the company itself. The “pivot towards privacy”, to ensure that no one apart from the sender and recipient could read or modify messages, came in the wake of global criticism for failure to protect the data of its users.

    The announcement by Facebook immediately sparked concerns, with an open letter, dated 4 October and jointly signed by the UK home secretary, Priti Patel, the US attorney general, William Barr, the US acting secretary of homeland security, Kevin McAleenan, and the Australian minister for home affairs, Peter Dutton calling on the social media giant not to “proceed with its plan to implement end-to-end encryption across its messaging services without ensuring that there is no reduction to user safety and without including a means for lawful access to the content of communications to protect our citizens”.

    Speaking last year, Zuckerberg said he had been aware of child abuse risks before announcing his encryption plan.

    "When we were deciding whether to go to end-to-end encryption across the different apps, this was one of the things that just weighed the most heavily on me," he said.
    Mark Zuckerberg
    © CC BY 2.0 / Anthony Quintano / Mark Zuckerberg
    Mark Zuckerberg

    Nevertheless, he insisted that Facebook would be able to identify sex predators even in encrypted systems using tools such as patterns of activity and links between accounts on different platforms.

    In response to voiced concerns, a Facebook spokesman said:

    "We've long argued that end-to-end encryption is necessary to protect people's most private information…Facebook has led the industry in developing new ways to prevent, detect, and respond to abuse while maintaining high security, and we will continue to do so."

     

    Related:

    Facebook Bans All Pages, Groups & Instagram Accounts Linked to QAnon
    Facebook to Cease Running US Political Ads After 2020 Election Polls Close
    Canadian Competition Watchdog Slaps Facebook With $9 Million Fine Over Data-Privacy Investigation
    Too Sexy for My What? 'Overtly Sexual' Onion Ad Gets Temporarily Banned on Facebook
    Tags:
    WhatsApp, UK National Crime Agency (NCA), National Crime Agency (NCA), Pedophiles, pedophile, pedophile, child abuse, child abuse, child abuse, Mark Zuckerberg, Encryption, Facebook, Facebook, Facebook
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 3 - 9 October
    This Week in Pictures: 3 - 9 October
    Pink Eyes & Houseflies
    Pink Eyes & Houseflies
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse