Register
17:38 GMT06 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A man is silhouetted against a video screen with a Facebook logo as he poses with a smartphone in this photo illustration taken in Zenica.

    Facebook Removes Trump’s Post on Coronavirus, Says It Breached Misinformation Rules

    © REUTERS / Dado Ruvic
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    122
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104850/34/1048503432_0:195:3395:2104_1200x675_80_0_0_cc5dcaa993a41725133599a7a9323548.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202010061080686667-facebook-removes-trumps-post-on-coronavirus-says-it-breached-misinformation-rules/

    This is not the first time that Trump’s posts have been deleted or flagged on social media. The 74-year-old, who has 87 million followers on Twitter alone, has repeatedly accused social media companies of bias against conservatives and of censoring their voices.

    Facebook has removed a post by Donald Trump about the coronavirus in which the president claimed that the disease is "in most populations far less lethal" than the flu. Facebook spokesperson Andy Stone said the company removed Trump’s post because it violated the social media giant’s rules on COVID-19 misinformation.

    In the now deleted post, the president called on the US public to learn to live with the coronavirus.

    "Flu season is coming up! Many people every year, sometimes over 100,000, and despite the Vaccine, die from the Flu. Are we going to close down our Country? No, we have learned to live with it, just like we are learning to live with Covid, in most populations far less lethal", Trump wrote in his post.

    According to the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the biggest death toll from the flu was recorded in the period between 2017 and 2018, when 61,000 Americans succumbed to the disease.

    The message was cross-posted to Twitter, which decided to keep it, but hid the tweet and placed the following message over it:

    "This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules about spreading misleading and potentially harmful information related to COVID-19. However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the Tweet to remain accessible".

    After clicking on the message, the tweet became available.

    This is not the first time that the president’s posts and those of his supporters and inner circle have been flagged or deleted. In May, Twitter hid Trump’s message when the president commented on the riots and looting that occurred during protests against racial discrimination and police brutality, which were sparked by the death of George Floyd. Back then, Trump warned that when "the looting starts, the shooting starts". Twitter said it hid the post because it was deemed to incite violence.

    U.S. President Donald Trump pulls off his protective face mask as he poses atop the Truman Balcony of the White House after returning from being hospitalized at Walter Reed Medical Center for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) treatment, in Washington, U.S. October 5, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott
    © REUTERS / Erin Scott
    ‘Looking Forward’: Trump Ready for 2nd Debate With Biden on 15 Oct After Contracting COVID-19

    In August, Facebook and Twitter removed a post in which the president claimed that children are "almost immune" to the virus. Previous studies have suggested that the coronavirus has a lower fatality rate than the flu among children, but showed that they are not immune to the disease. A survey conducted by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association said more than 620,000 children have contracted the disease in the United Sates since the outbreak began.

    Trump has repeatedly criticised big tech companies for silencing conservative voices and accused them of bias against them. In May, the 74-year-old even warned that he could "strongly regulate" or even close down some platforms.

     

    Tags:
    bias, Twitter, Facebook, misinformation, COVID-19, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Participants compete in Hungary's first wife-carrying championship in Tapiobicske, Hungary, 3 October 2020.
    'Old Ball & Chain': Wife-Carrying Competition in Hungary
    Disgrace-Off
    Disgrace-Off
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse