Moscow: Berlin Must Explain Situation With Navalny Under European Convention on Mutual Legal Aid

Germany has to clarify the situation involving Navalny to Russia in line with the European Convention on Mutual Assistance in Criminal Matters, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
Russia has also commented on German Foreign Minister's address to lawmakers on the 'Navalny case' by saying that propaganda attack against Moscow is not abating.
Earlier, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said that Berlin will discuss with its partners in the EU and the OPCW a general reaction to the incident with Navalny, adding that the EU may "very quickly" impose sanctions against those people who they believe are involved in the development of chemical weapons in Russia.
