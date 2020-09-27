Armenia Appeals to ECHR in Connection With Situation in Nagorno-Karabakh

“The Republic of Armenia has lodged a request with the ECHR to apply interim measure under Rule 39 of the Rules of the Court: To cease the military attacks towards the civilian settlements along the entire line of contact of the armed forces of Armenia and Artsakh. To stop indiscriminate attacks. To stop targeting the civilian population, civilian objects and settlements,” a post on the Facebook page of the Representative of Armenia before the ECHR read.
Earlier in the day, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan called Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss the ongoing military hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh.
Azerbaijan launched what it described as a "counteroffensive," while the self-proclaimed Republic of Artsakh accused Azerbaijani forces of opening fire against civilians and civilian infrastructure in its capital of Stepanakert.
