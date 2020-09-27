Footage of 'Enemy' Military Hardware Being Destroyed Released by Azerbaijan's MoD

As the Armenian side has released a video of Azerbaijani tanks being destroyed amid the ongoing fighting in the Nagorno-Karabakh, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense has also broadcast footage showing the destruction of Armenian military hardware in the same region.
The YouTube video in question, apparently filmed from a drone, shows "the moment of destruction of enemy’s military equipment", according to the caption.
"As a result of the counter-offensive operation of the units of the Azerbaijan Army, a large number of military personnel and military equipment of the Armenian troops were destroyed in various directions of the front," the video's caption states.
Tensions in the Nagorno-Karabakh flared on 27 September, as armed clashes between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces broke out along the line of contact early in the morning.
Martial law and mobilisation have also been declared in both Armenia and the Nagorno-Karabakh.
Azerbaijan and Armenia have been vying for control of the region since the early 1990s, with the latest armed clashes in the region breaking out in July, with both sides reporting casualties.
