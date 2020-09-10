Register
11:02 GMT10 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Pope Francis blesses a child as he arrives at the San Damaso courtyard for the weekly general audience at the Vatican, September 9, 2020

    Pope Francis Touts 'Divine Pleasures' of Sex, Good Food, Rejects ‘Overzealous Morality' in New Book

    © REUTERS / REMO CASILLI
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    102
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0a/1080418861_0:228:3068:1954_1200x675_80_0_0_b9681f26ab4b9bb2c7868f4615768004.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202009101080418436-pope-francis-touts-divine-pleasures-of-sex-good-food-rejects-overzealous-morality-in-new-book/

    Pope Francis granted three brief interviews to writer and environmentalist, Carlo Petrini, who proclaims his agnosticism. These were published in Italy on Wednesday in a volume entitled Terrafutura. In it, the Pope and the author reminisce about their grandmothers' cooking, and venture beyond gastronomic topics.

    Pope Francis has touted life’s joys such as a delicious meal and loving sexual intercourse as “divine”, unjustly falling victim to “overzealousness” on the part of the Catholic Church in the past, according to a newly-published book, cited by AFP.

    According to “TerraFutura, conversations with Pope Francis on integral ecology” by Italian writer Carlo Petrini, based on conversations with the pontiff, the 83-year-old, born in Jorge Bergoglio in Argentina, insists:

    "Pleasure arrives directly from God, it is neither Catholic, nor Christian, nor anything else, it is simply divine."

    The pontiff acknowledged in the book, published Wednesday, that the church had previously sought to promote an “overzealous morality” that denied pleasure, adding it was “a wrong interpretation of the Christian message”, according to the outlet.

    “The Church has condemned inhuman, brutish, vulgar pleasure, but has on the other hand always accepted human, simple, moral pleasure,” he said.

    Opposing views, states Pope Francis, “have caused enormous harm, which can still be felt strongly today”.

    “The pleasure of eating is there to keep you healthy by eating, just like sexual pleasure is there to make love more beautiful and guarantee the perpetuation of the species,” says the Pope.

    ‘TerraFutura’

    Focusing on the Pope's vision of “environmentalism with a social face”, outlined in his 2015 encyclical “Laudato Si”, the new book, written by Carlo Petrini, was published on 9 September.

    ​Petrini, a well-known Italian gastronomist and agnostic, is the founder of the global “slow food” movement established in the 1980s to ostensibly safeguard regional traditions in the face of the “fast food” consumerist trend.

    The volume is based on three “frank and friendly” personal conversations between Petrini and the Pope, centering on their reportedly shared commitment to “cultivate and preserve” the “goods of the planet”.

    Pope Francis in Vatican, Rome
    © Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich
    Pope Francis in Vatican, Rome

    The first of the conversations took place in 2018 in the wake of a disastrous earthquake in central Italy. The next “sit-down” occurred in 2019 just before the opening of the Synod of Bishops on the Amazon.

    Finally, the third came in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

    As it seeks to promote a message of “reconnecting” with the planet, the book is organized along five different themes: biodiversity, economy, migration, education and community, shown through the prism of a spiritual perspective.

    Related:

    Pope Francis Donates $200,000 to Scholarships in Lebanon Amid Economic Crisis
    Pope Francis Calls for International Cooperation to Develop Vaccines Against COVID-19
    Pope Francis Appoints Six Women to Senior Vatican Roles
    Pope Francis: Gossip Is A 'Worse Plague Than COVID'
    Tags:
    Catholic Church, Catholic Church, Catholic Church, coronavirus, COVID-19, Pope Francis, Pope Francis
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Miss Brazil 2016 Raissa Santana has her makeup done by makeup artist Celso Kamura as she prepares backstage for the Samuel Cirnansck collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016.
    The Art of Creating Beauty: Makeup Artists and Hairdressers at Work
    For God’s Sake
    For God’s Sake
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse