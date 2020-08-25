Kremlin: German Clinic's Diagnosis of Navalny's Condition Doesn't Show He Was Definitely Poisoned

Earlier on Tuesday, the High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell said that the European Union is calling for an independent Russian investigation into Navalny's condition.

The diagnosis of Russian opposition figure Navalny's condition by the German Charite clinic does not indicate that he was definitely poisoned, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

He also commented on rumours of the Kremlin's complicity in Navalny's alleged poisoning:

"We cannot treat the accusations you mentioned seriously. These accusations have absolutely nothing to do with truth and are more like empty noise," Peskov told reporters.

The spokesman added that the Kremlin does not understand why German doctors have made their conclusions so quickly.

"We do not understand why our German colleagues are in such a hurry to use the word 'poisoning' and so on. This version was among the first to be considered by our doctors, but, I repeat, the exact substance has not been determined," Peskov said.

Doctors at Berlin's Charite clinic said on Monday that Navalny experienced intoxication with cholinesterase inhibitors but the tests to determine the exact substance continued.

Peskov noted that the analysis of Russian and German doctors was similar, but they drew different conclusions. Russian doctors detected low cholinesterase in the first hours after Navalny was hospitalized and immediately began using atropine, which is now administered by the doctors in Berlin as well.

"If German doctors have grounds to use this version as the main one, some information will probably be presented [to substantiate]," Peskov said.

The Kremlin sees no reason to launch an investigation into Navalny's alleged poisoning, the spokesman said, adding that a probe could be launched only if the poisoning is confirmed.

"The substance must be found first, to understand what caused this condition. There must be grounds for investigation. For now, we are seeing a comatose patient," Peskov said.

The most important thing right now is to help Navalny get well, he added.

The European Union Calls for Investigation

High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell commented on Navalny's case on Tuesday, urging Moscow to launch a probe into the opposition figure's illness.

"The preliminary test results from the Charite – Universitatsmedizin hospital in Berlin indicate that the Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was poisoned during his stay in Siberia. … It is imperative that the Russian authorities initiate an independent and transparent investigation on the poisoning of Mr Navalny without delay," Borrell said.

