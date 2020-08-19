US Secretary of State Pompeo and Iraq's FM Husayn Hold Press Conference in Washington - Video

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Iraq's Foreign Minister Fuad Husayn are holding a joint press conference in Washington, DC on Wednesday for the second phase of the US-Iraqi strategic dialogue.
The US administration and Baghdad previously agreed that American forces will reduce the number of their servicemen stationed in Iraq after the country's parliament adopted a resolution requesting that US troops leave the country. The resolution was approved following a drone strike that killed Qassem Soleimani, the commander of Iran's Quds Force, and Abu Mahdi al-Mohandes, the deputy head of Iraq's Shia militia Hashd al-Shaabi near Baghdad.
