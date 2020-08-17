Register
09:52 GMT17 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A sign marks the seat of Iran's ambassador to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) ahead of a board of governors meeting at the IAEA headquarters in Vienna, Austria March 9, 2020.

    John Bolton: Trump Has No Right to Trigger 'Snapback' Iran Sanctions

    © REUTERS / Lisi Niesner
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/11/1080193747_0:183:3315:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_3544ac959bd404a4283554e511a67ca8.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202008171080193732-john-bolton-trump-has-no-right-to-trigger-snapback-iran-sanctions/

    Trump has threatened to reinstate suspended international sanctions on Iran via a mechanism enshrined in the 2015 nuclear deal he quit two years ago. Washington insists that it technically remains a participant to the agreement despite objections from the remaining signatories.

    The United States has no legal grounds for triggering a UN mechanism to renew sanctions on Iran, Donald Trump's former national security adviser John Bolton said.

    Supporters of the Iran nuclear deal rightfully "argue that Washington, having withdrawn from the deal, has no standing to invoke its provisions". Bolton, a Trump ally turned bitter critic, wrote in a column published in The Wall Street Journal on Sunday.

    "It's too cute by half to say we're in the nuclear deal for purposes we want but not for those we don't".

    He added: "That alone is sufficient reason not to trigger the snapback process. Why afford any American legitimacy to this misbegotten creature? Further, the UN Charter allows no vetoes to decide 'procedural' questions, and that is how between nine and 13 members may categorise, and thereby stymie, Mr Trump's ploy".

    Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif picked up the comments, tweeting: "At least he is consistent - a trait notably absent in this US administration".

    ​The United States has long accused Iran of violating the 2015 nuclear deal – a charge Tehran staunchly denies – and unilaterally quit the agreement in May 2018. The remaining signatories – Russia, China, France, Germany, and the UK – condemned the move and remained committed to the deal.

    Since launching a "maximum pressure" campaign to force Iran into a new agreement through crippling economic sanctions and military threats, the Trump administration has sought to extend the United Nation’s ban on sales of conventional weapons to the Islamic Republic, which is currently set to expire on 18 October.

    On 14 August, the UN Security Council rejected a US-sponsored resolution that would have indefinitely extended the embargo in a 2-2 vote with 11 abstentions – far short of the minimum 9 votes required for adoption.

    China, Russia, and the Europeans all abstained, and Iran mocked the US for getting support from just one other country, the Dominican Republic.

    Donald Trump then repeated his threat to trigger the suspended United Nations sanctions against Iran – as opposed to unilateral US sanctions – via the so-called "snapback" mechanism embedded in the nuclear deal. Snapback sanctions can be re-imposed even if only one permanent member wants them.

    They include an indefinite embargo on the transfer of conventional arms to and from Iran, an indefinite ban on international support for Iran’s ballistic missile programme, a ban on all testing and development of nuclear-capable missiles, a halt on all enrichment-related activities, as well as travel bans and asset freezes for sanctioned individuals.

    "Well we knew what the vote was going to be but we'll be doing a snapback, you'll be watching it next week", Trump said on Saturday.

    The move has drawn skepticism from allies, who said the United States has no right to trigger a vote because it withdrew from the accord.

    Washington claims that it technically remains a participant because it was listed as such in a 2015 Security Council resolution that adopted the deal and was never removed from the original list of participants.

    The discord between Washington and other permanent Security Council members is threatening to plunge the body into one of its biggest diplomatic crises.

    Russian President Putin has called for an emergency summit of world leaders to avoid an escalation of tensions in the Gulf, but Trump said he would "probably not" sign up for it.

    Tags:
    sanctions, UN Security Council, United Nations, United States, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 8-14 August
    This Week in Pictures: 8-14 August
    Going Postal
    Going Postal
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse