Trump Falsely Claims That 1917 Flu Ended Second World War

During a press conference on Monday, US President Donald Trump falsely said the 1918-1920 influenza pandemic had a likely role in ending World War II, which did not begin until 1939.

During a press briefing on Monday, Trump was asked how he would have reacted if his Democratic predecessor, former US President Barack Obama, had presided over a pandemic that unfolded as the COVID-19 pandemic has in the United States. However, his answer was a bit anachronistic.

“If 160,000 people had died on President Obama’s watch, do you think you would have called for his resignation?” a reporter asked at the White House.

“No, I wouldn’t have done that. I think it’s been amazing what we’ve been able to do. If we didn’t close up our country, you would’ve had one and a half or two million people already dead. We’ve called it right, now we don’t have to close it. We understand the disease, nobody understood it because nobody’s ever seen anything like this," Trump said.

"The closest thing is in 1917, they say, right? The Great Pandemic. It certainly was a terrible thing, where they lost anywhere from 50 to 100 million people. Probably ended the Second World War, all the soldiers were sick. It was a terrible situation," he continued.

