22:10 GMT +320 April 2018
    Colin Powell présente une fiole censée contenir de l'anthrax au Conseil de sécurité de lOnu

    From Reichstag Fire to Colin Powell's Anthrax Vial: Top 8 False Flags in History

    © AP Photo / Elise Amendola
    Military & Intelligence
    0 01

    The alleged chemical attack in the Syrian city of Douma on April 7 served as a pretext for US, French and British airstrikes against the Middle Eastern country on April 14. Sputnik France contributor Irina Dmitrieva decided to look back at a few other incidents which led to wars in the decades, centuries and millennia past.

    The suspected Douma attack prompted the US and its allies to fire over 100 missiles into Syria, just hours before the arrival of a fact-finding mission by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons. Days earlier, Russian chemical warfare specialists visited the site of the alleged attack, finding no traces of chemical weapons use. Furthermore, the video evidence purporting to show the fallout from a chemical attack at a Douma hospital has come under intense scrutiny amid eyewitness testimony suggesting that no chemical attack had taken place.

    Sputnik contributor Irina Dmitrieva outlined eight other egregious cases of false flag attacks used to serve some political or military goal.

    Reichstag Fire

    On the night of February 27, 1933, Reichstag Palace, the seat of the German parliament in Berlin, was ravaged by fire. Police arrived on the scene and arrested Marinus van der Lubbe, an unemployed Dutch communist. Germany's fledgling Nazi authorities used the Reichstag fire for political purposes, presenting it as an act by Germany's then powerful communist opposition forces. The fire put an end to personal liberties in Weimar Republic, and marked the beginning of the campaign to hunt down the communists.
    Reichstag fire. Archive photo.
    CC0 / Record Group 208: Records of the Office of War Information, 1926 - 1951 / Firemen work on the burning Reichstag
    Reichstag fire. Archive photo.

    "There are several versions about what happened that night, from an act of a loner to a Nazi conspiracy," Dmitrieva wrote. "Subsequent investigations found that the building was already burning in several locations by the time the Dutch communist arrived. French historian Jacques Delarue believes that the act of arson was committed by a Nazi stormtrooper on the initiative of Hermann Goering."

    Vial of Anthrax in the Lead-up to Iraq War 

    On February 5, 2003, US Secretary of State Colin Powell delivered a speech at the UN, waving a prop vial of anthrax, meant to represent Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein's supposed efforts to hide his weapons of mass destruction. The UN Security Council refused to support US-led intervention. However, a month and a half later, the US and the UK began a military operation anyway.

    The image seen round the world of Secretary of State Colin Powell and his mock vial of anthrax,which he held up during a presentation before the UN on Iraq's alleged weapons of mass destruction program, February 5, 2003.
    © AP Photo / Elise Amendola
    The image seen round the world of Secretary of State Colin Powell and his mock vial of anthrax,which he held up during a presentation before the UN on Iraq's alleged weapons of mass destruction program, February 5, 2003.

    The Iraq War cost the coalition thousands of military casualties, and hundreds of thousands of Iraqi civilians were killed. The war also led to the near collapse of the state of Iraq, and the rise of Daesh (ISIS).* No substantial evidence of biological, chemical or nuclear weapons were ever found.

    A year after the war began, Powell admitted that he had been misinformed, and that the details in his UN presentation were "wrong."

    Mukden Incident

    The Mukden Incident, also known as the Manchurian Incident, took place on the night of September 18, 1931, and marked the beginning of the Second World War in Asia. The incident saw soldiers of Japan's Kwantung Army laying a bomb near the railway track at the Japan-leased South Manchuria Railway near the city of Mukden. Tokyo blamed the incident on China, thus justifying its invasion of Manchuria. The invasion succeeded, and the occupation lasted until August 1945. The International Military Tribunal for the Far East established in Tokyo after the war under the Potsdam agreements concluded that several senior Japanese officers were involved in the plot.

    Japanese troops enter Manchuria following the Mukden incident.
    CC0 / Japanese cavalry entering Mukden (Shenyang)
    Japanese troops enter Manchuria following the Mukden incident.

    Gulf of Tonkin Incident

    The incidents in the Gulf of Tonkin on August 2nd and 4th, 1965 triggered the American war in Vietnam. According to the version long adhered to by the United States, North Vietnamese torpedo boats  'attacked' the US Navy destroyer USS Maddox on August 2nd in international waters in the Gulf of Tonkin, prompting a skirmish.

    Photograph taken from the U.S. Navy destroyer USS Maddox (DD-731) during her engagement with three North Vietnamese motor torpedo boats in the Gulf of Tonkin, 2 August 1964. The view shows one of the boats racing by, with what appears to be smoke from Maddox' shells in its wake.
    CC0 / U.S. Navy - Official U.S. Navy photo USN 711524 from the U.S. Navy Naval History and Heritage Command / the U.S. Navy destroyer USS Maddox (DD-731)
    Photograph taken from the U.S. Navy destroyer USS Maddox (DD-731) during her engagement with three North Vietnamese motor torpedo boats in the Gulf of Tonkin, 2 August 1964. The view shows one of the boats racing by, with what appears to be smoke from Maddox' shells in its wake.

    Following the incident, President Lyndon Johnson ordered the destroyer USS Turner Joy to support the Maddox, and on the night of August 4, they made their way back to the Gulf of Tonkin, where they were again 'attacked' by unidentified enemies and returned fire. US aviation did not manage to find the 'enemy ships', but Washington was informed.

    The incident prompted Congress to authorize President Johnson to start a military operation on August 7, 1964. By 19645, the US had sent over 200,000 troops to the country, with the number going up to over 500,000 by 1968. The Vietnam War lasted a decade, and led to the deaths of over 58,000 US servicemen, and up to 3.1 million Vietnamese, as well as 300,000 Cambodians and 62,000 Laotians.

    In 2003, former Secretary of Defense Robert McNamara admitted that the attack on the Maddox on August 4 and used to justify the war never took place. Two years later, documents declassified by the NSA confirmed that doubts about the Tonkin attack were raised from the beginning of the investigation.

    USS Maine Explosion

    On February 15, 1898, an explosion took place on the battleship USS Maine in Havana harbor, killing 260 men, or two thirds of the crew. Washington blamed Spain, who controlled Cuba, for the attack, with US media presenting Spain's guilt as an established fact despite the lack of evidence.

    USS Maine (archives photo)
    CC0 / Detroit Publishing Co.,copyright claimant, publisher. / U.S.S. Maine.
    USS Maine (archives photo)

    On April 19, Congress passed a resolution demanding that Spain leave Cuba. Days later, US forces opened fire on Spanish emplacements in Havana. On July 3, 1898, Madrid lost the war. Under the peace treaty, Spain was forced to transfer its colonies in Asia and Latin America, including the Philippines, Guam, Puerto Rico and Cuba, to the United States.

    A 1976 investigation by US Admiral Hyman G. Rickover conducted an investigation, concluding that the sinking of the Maine may have been caused a spontaneous combustion in the ship's coal bins, an issue which afflicted other ships at the time.

    Mainila Incident

    The shelling of Mainila, the incident which led to the Soviet-Finnish Winter War, took place on November 26, 1939. The same day, the Soviet government sent a note of protest to the Finnish government, accusing Finnish forces of firing seven artillery shells into Soviet forces, which led four dead and nine injured. Moscow demanded that Finland withdraw its troops 20-25 km from the border. Helsinki demanded that Moscow do the same.

    Red Army troops in Karelia during Winter War.
    © Sputnik /
    Red Army troops in Karelia during Winter War.

    Moscow refused, since this would mean withdrawing into Leningrad. Red Army commanders were ordered to initiate return fire to any attacks along the border. Four days after the Mainila incident, Soviet forces invaded Finland. For decades afterward, Soviet historians argued that Finland was to blame for the incident. After the collapse of the Soviet Union, new theories arose in Russia, including that the incident was staged by the NKVD, precursor of the KGB, or that the November 26 incident did not lead to any Soviet losses. In 1994, Russian President Boris Yeltsin denounced the Winter War as a war of aggression.

    Gleiwitz Incident

    The Gleiwitz incident was organized by the Nazis in Gleiwitz, eastern Germany on August 31, 1939.

    The Gliwice radio tower
    CC BY-SA 3.0 / Smerus / The Gliwice radio tower
    The Gliwice radio tower

    "On the night of August 31, six German soldiers and twelve criminals promised freedom all dressed in Polish military uniforms seized a radio transmitter at Gleiwitz, calling on the Polish minority in Silesia to rise up and overthrow Adolf Hitler.

    The false flag attack, dubbed operation Himmler, was intended to legitimize the Nazi German invasion of Poland. Details of the false flag attack were revealed by the confession of SS functionary Alfred Naujocks at the Nuremberg Trials in 1945.

    On September 1, 1939, Germany invaded Poland. On September 3 and 4, France and Britain joined the war, prompting the start of the Second World War in Europe.

    Great Fire of Rome

    False flags are not just a product of the last two centuries. On July 18, 64 BC, Rome, one of the largest cities of Antiquity, was subjected to a fire which raged six days and seven nights, completely destroying three of the city's fourteen districts and damaging seven others. The fire led to thousands of deaths.

    Emperor Neuro among the ruins of Rome. Painting by Carl Theodor von Piloty.
    CC0 / Carl Theodor von Piloty (1826-1886) / Nero Views the Burning of Rome
    Emperor Neuro among the ruins of Rome. Painting by Carl Theodor von Piloty.

    "Emperor Nero took steps to restore the city, but this did not silence rumors that he was responsible for the fire. This prompted the emperor to blame Christians for the fire. Roman historian Tacitus emphasized that the persecution of Christians began immediately after the fire.

    Christians associate the fire with the deaths of apostles Peter and Paul. This was written by the ancient Roman writer and historian Suetonius.

    "Any resemblance between these historical provocations and current events is accidental,"  Dmitrieva wrote. "Just as the Great Fire of Rome led to bloody riots against civilians, any provocation can lead to violence and even war. Let's hope that no country in the world will compel humanity to pay this price in the name of national interests," the journalist concluded.

    *A terrorist group banned in Russia.

    historical analysis, history, false flag, Syria
