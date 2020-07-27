Germany Most Admired Country as US Approval Rating Stands at 33 Percent, Poll Reveals

The US leadership's approval in 2019 saw the biggest fall — 10 points or more — in five countries, namely Italy, Iraq, Lebanon, Zambia, and Sierra Leone. At the same time, its approval rating increased by 10 points or more in 12 countries across the world, including Argentina, Poland, Belarus, Latvia, and Pakistan.
Notably, the US approval rating increased most in Turkmenistan, from 30 percent in 2018 to 62 percent last year.
Washington's policies are most unpopular in Europe (24 percent), while Africa is the only continent in which the US rating is above 50 percent.
According to the report, China's approval rating was at 32 percent in 2019, while Russia's rating was at 30 percent. Germany remained the top-rated power for the third straight year, with 44 percent in 2019.
Gallup surveyed 1,000 people in each of the 135 countries.
All comments
Show new comments (0)