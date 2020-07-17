Russia Categorically Denies Meddling in UK Elections, Warns of Negative Consequences for Relations

Russia categorically rejects any claims about its alleged attempts to interfere in the elections of any country, including the UK, and warns that there will be "negative" consequences in bilateral relations between Moscow and London, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said.
"We consistently and categorically deny any possible involvement of Russia in interference in the elections of any country, including those of the UK. And we categorically reject any accusations regarding the 2019 elections in the UK," the spokesman said, speaking to reporters on Friday.
Peskov warned that "of course," London's latest claims "will negatively affect bilateral Russian-British relations. But it should be recognized that the British side is unlikely to do anything to further aggravate the current state of bilateral relations."
On Thursday, just hours after a parliamentary intelligence committee promised that it would soon release a report on alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 Brexit referendum and the 2017 general elections, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab announced that certain unnamed "Russian actors" 'almost certainly' tried to interfere in the December 2019 vote by leaking secret documents on the planned UK-US trade deal to Reddit.
