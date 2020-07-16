Raab Accuses Russia of Using Reddit to Try to Meddle in 2019 UK Election

Russian actors 'almost certainly' tried to meddle in the December 2019 general election, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has announced.
"It is almost certain that Russian actors sought to interfere in the 2019 General Election through online amplification of illicitly acquired and leaked Government documents," Raab said Thursday,referring to leaked documents on a planned US-UK free trade deal.
"Sensitive government documents relating to the UK-US Free Trade Agreement were illicitly acquired before the 2019 General Election and disseminated online via the social media platform Reddit," he added.
Raab noted, however, that there was no evidence of a "broad spectrum Russian campaign" against the election as a whole.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)