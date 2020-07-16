Twitter CEO Vows to Share Info on Massive Hack Following a 'More Complete Understanding'

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey pledged to share additional information on the Wednesday hacker attack on Twitter, "when we have a more complete understanding of exactly what happened". He said that a team was "diagnosing" and thanked the staffers "working hard to make this right".
Tough day for us at Twitter. We all feel terrible this happened.— jack (@jack) July 16, 2020
We’re diagnosing and will share everything we can when we have a more complete understanding of exactly what happened.
💙 to our teammates working hard to make this right.
His tweet came after Twitter was rocked by a massive bitcoin scam hacker attack on Wednesday that had multiple verified accounts affected, starting with those of Bill Gates and Elon Musk and moving on to Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Mike Bloomberg, Apple, Uber and many more.
To review the incident and tackle the aftermath, Twitter temporarily limited the ability of the verified accounts to post. Later, the limitation was lifted, as the company noted that all users could tweet and reset account passwords, but the posting function may "come and go" while the team is in the process of fixing.
