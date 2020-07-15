As Twitter Went on 'Verified Accounts Lockdown', SputnikNews Goes Into 'Unverified Mode' on Twitter

As Twitter limited verified accounts from tweeting due to the massive hacker attack, we created a new temporary SputnikNews Twitter page to keep you posted so that you will not miss any important news. All updates shared on the temporary page will then be retweeted to our official account.
Twitter has halted posting from verified accounts due to a massive hacker attack. We'll keep you updated here and will repost all updates on our verified account.— Temporary Sputnik News (@TempSputnikNews) July 15, 2020
The limitation of verified account tweeting came amid a massive security breach that has rocked the social network with a hacker attack, affecting prominent accounts of politicians, artists and big companies.
Among the affected accounts were those of Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Benjamin Netanyahu, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Mike Bloomberg and many more.
Twitter has launched an investigation into the matter and pledged to "take steps to fix it", announcing that users may not be able to tweet or reset passwords as the incident is reviewed.
