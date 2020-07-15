Register
23:52 GMT15 July 2020
    Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk listens to a question as he speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition in Washington, Monday, March 9, 2020

    Bitcoin Scammers Massively Attack Verified Twitter Accounts, Including Bezos, Musk, West, Apple

    © AP Photo / Susan Walsh
    US
    5255
    A massive bitcoin scam has rocked Twitter on Wednesday, having affected the blue-ticked accounts of big companies and political and cultural personalities, including those of Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Kanye West, Joe Biden, Benjamin Netanyahu, Apple, Uber and many more.

    An unprecedented hacker attack has spanned Twitter, which, starting with the accounts of Elon Musk and Bill Gates, targeted a large number of verified accounts. Tweets with bitcoin scam texts appeared on the hacked pages, urging users to send money to the address "bc1qxy2kgdygjrsqtzq2n0yrf2493p83kkfjhx0wlh".

    Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said in a statement that it is aware of the hacker attack affecting high-profile twitter accounts and urged public not to fall victim to the cryptocurrency scam.

    Twitter announced that, as the investigation into the incident is ongoing, the users might be unable to tweet or reset their passwords. Besides, now, when the verified accounts are trying to tweet, they get the following message:

    "This request looks like it might be automated. To protect our users from spam and other malicious activity, we can’t complete this action right now. Please try again later".

    Twitter also reportedly blocked the scam bitcoin address and would not allow to post it.

    The alleged new scam address, "bc1qwr30ddc04zqp878c0evdrqfx564mmf0dy2w39l", has been first posted in the account of Kim Kardashian, when it appeared to be hacked.

    A screenshot of Kim Kardashian's Twitter page targeted by hackers
    © Sputnik /
    A screenshot of Kim Kardashian's Twitter page targeted by hackers

    ​According to the transaction data, the scammers have already managed to get at least $113,000.

    Earlier, Twitter Support announced that it is aware of the attack series and said that the investigation into the matter is ongoing and steps are taken in order to fix the situation.

    "We are aware of a security incident impacting accounts on Twitter. We are investigating and taking steps to fix it. We will update everyone shortly", the company said in a tweet.

    Among those attacked were the Twitter pages of companies, politicians and artists, as well as thousands of ordinary Twitter users.

    The top-list of those affected by the attack includes Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Mike Bloomberg, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Apple, Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Uber, Jeff Bezos and many others.

    ​Barack Obama's account became the victim of the massive hacker attack.

    A screenshot of former US President Barack Obama's Twitter page targeted by hackers
    © Sputnik /
    A screenshot of former US President Barack Obama's Twitter page targeted by hackers

    ​The account of Joe Biden has been hijacked, along with the accounts of Warren Buffet and Mike Bloomberg affected by the attack. Responding to the hacking, Biden's campaign announced that the account has been "locked down" immediately after the scam tweet appeared.

    “Twitter locked down the account immediately following the breach and removed the related tweet. We remain in touch with Twitter on the matter", the campaign said.

    ​Twitter accounts of Apple and Kanye West have been hacked after those of Bill Gates and Elon Musk.

    "We are giving back to our community. We support Bitcoin and we believe you should too! All Bitcoin sent to our address below will be sent back to you doubled! bc1qxy2kgdygjrsqtzq2n0yrf2493p83kkfjhx0wlh...[] Only going on for the next 30 minutes", Apple's Twitter account read.
    A screenshot of Apple's Twitter page targeted by hackers
    © Sputnik /
    A screenshot of Apple's Twitter page targeted by hackers

    West's tweet said that he would "only be doing a maximum of $10,000,000" of a giveaway.

    "I am giving back to my fans. All Bitcoin sent to my address below will be doubled. I am only doing a maximum of $10,000,000", Kanye West's tweet said.
    A screenshot of Kanye West's Twitter page apparently targeted by hackers
    © Sputnik /
    A screenshot of Kanye West's Twitter page apparently targeted by hackers

    Earlier, tech billionaire Elon Musk announced via Twitter that he "felt greatful" and pledged to double all payments sent to "his BTC address", noting that he was "only doing this for the next 30 minutes".

    "Feeling greatful, doubling all payments sent to my BTC address! You send $1,000, I send back $2,000! Only doing this for the next 30 minutes", the now deleted tweet read, supplied with a BTC address "bc1qxy2kgdygjrsqtzq2n0yrf2493p83kkfjhx0wlh".
    A screenshot of 'Elon Musk's' tweet suggesting that all payments be doubled
    © Sputnik /
    A screenshot of 'Elon Musk's' tweet suggesting that all payments be doubled

    After the first tweet was deleted, another one came shortly after, with a similar text. It has been deleted after a few minutes as well, but was then followed by the third scam tweet.

    The tweet parade then said that thousands of dollars have already been sent.

    ​Twitter users immediately raised concerns that Musk's account was hacked, warning others not to send any money to the given address and recalling other blue-ticked accounts posting the same call. 

    Twitter account of Bill Gates and Uber company appeared to also have been hacked.

    Some users became worried by the possible impact of the hacker attack on the world leader's accounts.

    ​Twitter spokeswoman Aly Pavela said the company was looking into the issue and would have more to say later, cited by NBC News.

    Due to the attack that spanned multiple verified accounts, Twitter shares plummeted, according to the trading data shared in social media.

    ​In the first hour of the series of attacks, social media users noted that at least 5,314 people have fallen for the scam.

    ​One of the users listed the other accounts that had been hacked. 

    ​DETAILS TO FOLLOW

