Bitcoin Scammers Massively Attack Verified Twitter Accounts, Including Bezos, Musk, West, Apple

A massive bitcoin scam has rocked Twitter on Wednesday, having affected the blue-ticked accounts of big companies and political and cultural personalities, including those of Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Kanye West, Joe Biden, Benjamin Netanyahu, Apple, Uber and many more.

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said in a statement that it is aware of the hacker attack affecting high-profile twitter accounts and urged public not to fall victim to the cryptocurrency scam.

Twitter announced that, as the investigation into the incident is ongoing, the users might be unable to tweet or reset their passwords. Besides, now, when the verified accounts are trying to tweet, they get the following message:

"This request looks like it might be automated. To protect our users from spam and other malicious activity, we can’t complete this action right now. Please try again later".

Twitter also reportedly blocked the scam bitcoin address and would not allow to post it.

The alleged new scam address, "bc1qwr30ddc04zqp878c0evdrqfx564mmf0dy2w39l", has been first posted in the account of Kim Kardashian, when it appeared to be hacked.

© Sputnik / A screenshot of Kim Kardashian's Twitter page targeted by hackers

Feeling nice! All BTC sent to my will be sent back doubled, enjoy.



bc1qwr30ddc04zqp878c0evdrqfx564mmf0dy2w39l — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 15, 2020

​According to the transaction data, the scammers have already managed to get at least $113,000.

Earlier, Twitter Support announced that it is aware of the attack series and said that the investigation into the matter is ongoing and steps are taken in order to fix the situation.

"We are aware of a security incident impacting accounts on Twitter. We are investigating and taking steps to fix it. We will update everyone shortly", the company said in a tweet.

Among those attacked were the Twitter pages of companies, politicians and artists, as well as thousands of ordinary Twitter users.

The top-list of those affected by the attack includes Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Mike Bloomberg, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Apple, Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Uber, Jeff Bezos and many others.

Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu hacked pic.twitter.com/HwwmIiGlhp — Alpha - Si vis pacem, para bellum (@theAlphaIntel) July 15, 2020

​Barack Obama's account became the victim of the massive hacker attack.

© Sputnik / A screenshot of former US President Barack Obama's Twitter page targeted by hackers

​The account of Joe Biden has been hijacked, along with the accounts of Warren Buffet and Mike Bloomberg affected by the attack. Responding to the hacking, Biden's campaign announced that the account has been "locked down" immediately after the scam tweet appeared.

“Twitter locked down the account immediately following the breach and removed the related tweet. We remain in touch with Twitter on the matter", the campaign said.

BREAKING: Joe Biden has been the latest victim of this massive hack. By far the largest in Twitter's history. pic.twitter.com/yrbJxShWdz — CryptoWhale 🐋 (@CryptoWhale) July 15, 2020

they got buffet pic.twitter.com/1TtCziclt4 — David Mack (@davidmackau) July 15, 2020

Michael Bloomberg account Hacked by Bitcoin scam.



Also Elon Musk, Kanye West, Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, Apple and others. Be careful #Hacked pic.twitter.com/gvkYwuOmFK — KJ (@KamalJoshi108) July 15, 2020

​Twitter accounts of Apple and Kanye West have been hacked after those of Bill Gates and Elon Musk.

"We are giving back to our community. We support Bitcoin and we believe you should too! All Bitcoin sent to our address below will be sent back to you doubled! bc1qxy2kgdygjrsqtzq2n0yrf2493p83kkfjhx0wlh...[] Only going on for the next 30 minutes", Apple's Twitter account read.

© Sputnik / A screenshot of Apple's Twitter page targeted by hackers

West's tweet said that he would "only be doing a maximum of $10,000,000" of a giveaway.

"I am giving back to my fans. All Bitcoin sent to my address below will be doubled. I am only doing a maximum of $10,000,000", Kanye West's tweet said.

© Sputnik / A screenshot of Kanye West's Twitter page apparently targeted by hackers

Earlier, tech billionaire Elon Musk announced via Twitter that he "felt greatful" and pledged to double all payments sent to "his BTC address", noting that he was "only doing this for the next 30 minutes".

"Feeling greatful, doubling all payments sent to my BTC address! You send $1,000, I send back $2,000! Only doing this for the next 30 minutes", the now deleted tweet read, supplied with a BTC address "bc1qxy2kgdygjrsqtzq2n0yrf2493p83kkfjhx0wlh".

© Sputnik / A screenshot of 'Elon Musk's' tweet suggesting that all payments be doubled

After the first tweet was deleted, another one came shortly after, with a similar text. It has been deleted after a few minutes as well, but was then followed by the third scam tweet.

You know I living giving back to my community.



I'm doubling all BTC payments sent to my address. You send $1,000 and I will send $2,000 back!



BTC Address : bc1qxy2kgdygjrsqtzq2n0yrf2493p83kkfjhx0wlh



Tell your family & friends! Only going on for 30 minutes. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 15, 2020

I am giving back to the community.



All Bitcoin sent to the address below will be sent back doubled! If you send $1,000, I will send back $2,000. Only doing this for 30 minutes.



bc1qxy2kgdygjrsqtzq2n0yrf2493p83kkfjhx0wlh



Enjoy! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 15, 2020

The tweet parade then said that thousands of dollars have already been sent.

Another $65,000! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 15, 2020

​Twitter users immediately raised concerns that Musk's account was hacked, warning others not to send any money to the given address and recalling other blue-ticked accounts posting the same call.

Twitter account of Bill Gates and Uber company appeared to also have been hacked.

Don't he was hacked — Russell 🚀 (@CharlieKellyRL) July 15, 2020

Some users became worried by the possible impact of the hacker attack on the world leader's accounts.

When it occurs to you that, instead of running a Bitcoin scam, someone could hack a head of state’s account and, say, start a war pic.twitter.com/UJUPpnIeFW — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) July 15, 2020

​Twitter spokeswoman Aly Pavela said the company was looking into the issue and would have more to say later, cited by NBC News.

Due to the attack that spanned multiple verified accounts, Twitter shares plummeted, according to the trading data shared in social media.

OVER 6 BILLION DOLLARS ERASED! 📉



Twitter Shares PLUNGE in after hour trading as thousands of verified accounts become victim to sophisticated hack. pic.twitter.com/uZ25gdrhtB — CryptoWhale 🐋 (@CryptoWhale) July 15, 2020

​In the first hour of the series of attacks, social media users noted that at least 5,314 people have fallen for the scam.

If you look at the hacker's blockchain, 5,314 people have fallen for the scam already, and sent these hackers $7.8M USD thus far. Wow. pic.twitter.com/2M54QEKvS5 — Toripo__ (@Toripo__) July 15, 2020

​One of the users listed the other accounts that had been hacked.

Following Twitter Accounts have been hacked - be careful don’t fall for any giveaway.



- Bitcoin

- Coinbase

- BINANCE

- CZ_Binance

- Gemini

- Kucoin

- Gate .io

- Coindesk

- Tron

- Justin Sun

- Charlee Lee — SARP👺 (@Justin12393LEE) July 15, 2020

